Pagliuca’s Restaurant Receives Good Neighbor Award

After a few month hiatus due to COVID-19, NEWRA is back to recognizing local people and businesses with the Good Neighbor Award. Recognition Chair Janet Gilardi said, “I have to commend all the businesses and property owners for continuing to keep our North End clean! There are so many wonderful and conscientious people here and they should be recognized!”

This month’s award recipient is Pagliuca’s Restaurant on Parmenter Street in Boston’s North End.

“This family has been in business for years and have NEVER slacked off on their cleanliness,” said Gilardi. “Congratulations and keep up the good work!”

The monthly Good Neighbor award is voted by NEWRA’s Executive Committee and presented to local businesses, organizations and property owners that contribute to making our neighborhood beautiful and consistently keep the areas around their property clean of trash.

