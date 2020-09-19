Featured People

Old North Church Welcomes New Vicar Rev. Dr. Matthew Cadwell

Rev. Dr. Matthew Cadwell has accepted the Call to serve as Vicar-in-Charge at Old North Church in Boston’s North End. He will begin his ministry at Old North on November 16, 2020.

Rev. Cadwell replaces Vicar Rev. Stephen Ayres, who retired in December 2019 after twenty-two years of celebrating mass at Old North. Rev. Cadwell comes from Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Wakefield, where he has been the Rector since 2008, coincidentally the same Church where Rev. Ayres served prior to Old North.

Rev. Cadwell was recommended by Bishops Alan Gates and Gayle Harris who said, “Matthew has a personal warmth, an engaging presence, a playful spirit, and the heart of a pastor, all of which will serve you well.”

Since Ayres’ retirement, Rev. Eleanor “Ellie” Terry has served as Old North’s Bridge Vicar, having joined Old North as Associate Vicar in 2011. Rev. Terry announced earlier this summer that she has accepted a Call to be the Rector of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Acton, Massachusetts.

Rev. Cadwell was ordained in 2004 in the Diocese of Massachusetts after attending the Episcopal Divinity School in Cambridge. He pursued doctoral studies in Toronto, while also working as a priest in several parishes in the Anglican Church of Canada. In 2013, he earned his PhD from the University of St. Michael’s College in the University of Toronto.

He taught courses in Anglican theology at Trinity College in the University of Toronto for several years, and now teaches theology for those preparing to be ordained as deacons in our diocese. In November he will complete his term as Vice President of the Standing Committee of the diocese.

“I first visited Old North Church as a tourist in 1995. I couldn’t have imagined then how life would unfold 25 years later!” said Matthew. “This new opportunity is both daunting and exciting. I look forward to meeting everyone in the parish congregation, working alongside the dedicated and talented staff, and one day again welcoming visitors from across the country and the world to our worship and to our historic church.”

