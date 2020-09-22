People

Obituary: Geraldine Ellen (DiNunzio) Romano of Romano Florist in Boston’s North End

Geraldine Ellen (DiNunzio) Romano of Saugus and formerly of Boston’s North End passed away on September 19, 2020.

Beloved daughter of the late Ciriaco and Ellen (Leo) DiNunzi. Loving wife of Nicholas “Nicky” Romano, owner of Romano Florist on Hanover Street. Adored mother of David Romano and his wife Carolyn of Naples, FL, Nichlas “Brock” Romano and his wife Doreen of Westborough, Christopher Romano and longtime partner Connie of Wakefield and Richard Romano of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of Alison, Nicholas, Katrina, Nichlas, Alexandra, Jacqueline, Victoria, Olivia, Jessica, Kyanna, Stephanie, Rachael and Jenny; great-grandmother of Levi, Sophia, Rhett, Nikko and William. 

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the J.S.Waterman-Langone Chapel, 580 Commercial St., Boston and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston. Services will conclude with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For online condolences and/or directions, please visit: www.watermanboston.com.

