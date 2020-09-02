North End / Waterfront Real Estate Sales For August 2020

Check out the residential closings in the North End / Waterfront area during the month of August 2020.
|Selling Price
|Address
|Square Feet
|$/SF
|Beds
|Baths
|Studio:
|$810,000
|120 Fulton St # 6C
|860
|$941.86
|0
|1f 0h
|One Bedrooms:
|$325,000
|51 Snow Hill St. U:2
|305
|$1,065.57
|1
|1f 0h
|$465,000
|36 Fleet St. U:A
|522
|$890.80
|1
|1f 0h
|$487,500
|357 Commercial St. U:005
|706
|$690.51
|1
|1f 0h
|$492,500
|464 Hanover St. #9A
|500
|$985.00
|1
|1f 0h
|$532,000
|454 Hanover St. U:2
|545
|$976.15
|1
|1f 0h
|$535,000
|454 Hanover St. #6B
|550
|$972.73
|1
|1f 0h
|$550,000
|357 Commercial St. U:10
|803
|$684.93
|1
|1f 0h
|$552,000
|454 Hanover St. U:4
|550
|$1,003.64
|1
|1f 0h
|$570,000
|414 Commercial St. U:8
|680
|$838.24
|1
|1f 0h
|$602,500
|80 Broad Street U:408
|708
|$850.99
|1
|1f 0h
|$620,000
|371-373 Hanover St. U:3
|680
|$911.76
|1
|1f 0h
|$675,000
|85 East India Row U:18D
|745
|$906.04
|1
|1f 0h
|$779,000
|85 East India Row U:26-H
|875
|$890.29
|1
|1f 0h
|$785,000
|85 East India Row U:10-D
|750
|$1,046.67
|1
|1f 0h
|$850,000
|2 Battery Wharf U:2401
|932
|$912.02
|1
|1f 1h
|$895,000
|Lewis Wharf # 322
|827
|$1,082.22
|1
|1f 0h
|$1,750,000
|110 Broad St. U:902
|1394
|$1,255.38
|1
|2f 0h
|Two Bedrooms:
|$599,000
|19 Wiget St. U:305
|690
|$868.12
|2
|1f 0h
|$700,000
|52 Cooper St. U:6
|746
|$938.34
|2
|1f 0h
|$770,000
|233 North St. U:2
|840
|$916.67
|2
|1f 0h
|$940,000
|100 Fulton St. U:4T
|1263
|$744.26
|2
|2f 0h
|$1,125,000
|Lewis Wharf 537
|1115
|$1,008.97
|2
|2f 0h
|$1,460,000
|85 East India Row U:26F
|1633
|$894.06
|2
|2f 1h
|$1,750,000
|3 Battery Wharf U:3606
|1478
|$1,184.03
|2
|2f 0h
|$2,100,000
|343 Commercial St. U:209
|1582
|$1,327.43
|2
|2f 0h
|$2,200,000
|Columbus Ct. 3H
|2075
|$1,060.24
|2
|2f 1h
|Three Bedrooms:
|$1,801,500
|Lewis Wharf 517/617
|1658
|$1,086.55
|3
|2f 0h
|$1,920,000
|Commercial Wharf 33A
|1902
|$1,009.46
|3
|2f 0h
|Multi Family:
|$999,500
|213 Endicott St.
|1536
|$650.72
|3
|2f 0h
|$1,210,000
|21 Tileston St.
|1800
|$672.22
|4
|4f 0h
|$1,835,000
|5 Garden Court St.
|3748
|$489.59
|7
|4f 0h
Real estate sales compilation courtesy of CL Waterfront Properties.
