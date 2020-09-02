Featured Real Estate

North End / Waterfront Real Estate Sales For August 2020

Check out the residential closings in the North End / Waterfront area during the month of August 2020.

Selling Price Address Square Feet $/SF Beds Baths
           
Studio:          
$810,000 120 Fulton St # 6C 860 $941.86 0 1f 0h
           
One Bedrooms:          
$325,000 51 Snow Hill St. U:2 305 $1,065.57 1 1f 0h
$465,000 36 Fleet St. U:A 522 $890.80 1 1f 0h
$487,500 357 Commercial St. U:005 706 $690.51 1 1f 0h
$492,500 464 Hanover St. #9A 500 $985.00 1 1f 0h
$532,000 454 Hanover St. U:2 545 $976.15 1 1f 0h
$535,000 454 Hanover St. #6B 550 $972.73 1 1f 0h
$550,000 357 Commercial St. U:10 803 $684.93 1 1f 0h
$552,000 454 Hanover St. U:4 550 $1,003.64 1 1f 0h
$570,000 414 Commercial St. U:8 680 $838.24 1 1f 0h
$602,500 80 Broad Street U:408 708 $850.99 1 1f 0h
$620,000 371-373 Hanover St. U:3 680 $911.76 1 1f 0h
$675,000 85 East India Row U:18D 745 $906.04 1 1f 0h
$779,000 85 East India Row U:26-H 875 $890.29 1 1f 0h
$785,000 85 East India Row U:10-D 750 $1,046.67 1 1f 0h
$850,000 2 Battery Wharf U:2401 932 $912.02 1 1f 1h
$895,000 Lewis Wharf # 322 827 $1,082.22 1 1f 0h
$1,750,000 110 Broad St. U:902 1394 $1,255.38 1 2f 0h
           
Two Bedrooms:          
$599,000 19 Wiget St. U:305 690 $868.12 2 1f 0h
$700,000 52 Cooper St. U:6 746 $938.34 2 1f 0h
$770,000 233 North St. U:2 840 $916.67 2 1f 0h
$940,000 100 Fulton St. U:4T 1263 $744.26 2 2f 0h
$1,125,000 Lewis Wharf 537 1115 $1,008.97 2 2f 0h
$1,460,000 85 East India Row U:26F 1633 $894.06 2 2f 1h
$1,750,000 3 Battery Wharf U:3606 1478 $1,184.03 2 2f 0h
$2,100,000 343 Commercial St. U:209 1582 $1,327.43 2 2f 0h
$2,200,000 Columbus Ct. 3H 2075 $1,060.24 2 2f 1h
           
Three Bedrooms:          
$1,801,500 Lewis Wharf 517/617 1658 $1,086.55 3 2f 0h
$1,920,000 Commercial Wharf 33A 1902 $1,009.46 3 2f 0h
           
Multi Family:          
$999,500 213 Endicott St. 1536 $650.72 3 2f 0h
$1,210,000 21 Tileston St. 1800 $672.22 4 4f 0h
$1,835,000 5 Garden Court St. 3748 $489.59 7 4f 0h

Real estate sales compilation courtesy of CL Waterfront Properties.

View previous real estate sales.

