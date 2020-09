The October 2020 work plan by Boston Water & Sewer Commission is shown below.

In September, sewer pipes were replaced on Margaret St. and Battery St., and sewer lines were lined on Commercial Wharf N., and Cleveland Pl. In October, residents can expect to see work continue on Battery St., Cleveland Pl., and Commercial Wharf N., as well as new work on Fulton St.

See below for more details and project contact information.





