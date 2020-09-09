North End Music & Performing Arts Center Welcomes New Finance Director & Seven Instructors

The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) is filled with joyful anticipation for the new beginning that comes with the back-to-school season and subsequent start to fall programming in our community music school.

Bob Ripley, NEMPAC Finance Director

Speaking of new beginnings, we’re thrilled to welcome Bob Ripley, Finance Director, and the following instructors to the NEMPAC family: Laney Bunce (Dance), Alexandra Dietrich (Voice & Ukulele), Harriet Hung (Piano & Violin), Seakyung Hur (Violin), Duane Leatherberry Jr (Eliot In-School Music Teacher), Akashita Pravin (Guitar & Group Guitar I), and Jose Soto (Piano & Group Keyboard I).

Our administration and faculty can’t wait to welcome you and your family this September, whether it be via a virtual classroom or in-person lessons from a safe distance.

Check out our course catalog for the entire list of virtual and in-person offerings this fall, and enroll today in programming that will foster engagement, joy, and community. Learn more at nempacboston.org.