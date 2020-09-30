Arts & Culture Government Health & Environment

Next Round of Community Preservation Act (CPA) Funding; Eligibility Forms Due Oct. 16

For Fiscal Year 2021, the City of Boston has made $25 million available for Community Preservation Act (CPA) projects under three categories consistent with statewide guidelines: affordable housing, historic preservation, and open space or recreation.

Interested applicants must complete an eligibility form by October 16, 2020 that will be reviewed by the Community Preservation Act team. Candidates deemed eligible by the CPA team will be invited to submit an application for historic preservation, and open space and recreation projects. Applications will open on October 5, 2020 and close on November 13, 2020.

A map of what projects have been funded by the CPA.

Organizations, nonprofits, and community groups are all encouraged to apply. Staff from the City’s Community Preservation Program will be hosting virtual application information sessions on October 7, 2020 and October 14, 2020 for historic preservation and open space and recreation projects to provide a detailed overview of the application process and requirements

After the end of the application period, the Community Preservation Committee will review applications by January 2021 and vote on a list of proposals in February to recommend to Mayor Walsh. Mayor Walsh will make a recommendation of CPA awards to be voted on by the City Council.

The Community Preservation Act provides funds collected from a surcharge on real estate taxes for local community projects. This 1-percent surcharge and a state match combine to raise about $25 million annually for these projects.

The North End has received funding for one project in each category. In 2018, Copp’s Hill Burial Ground receive $104,400 for historic preservation. In 2019$1,950,500 went to the Knights of Columbus at 41 N. Margin St. to create affordable housing for seniors and $1 million went to the North End to support climate change efforts at Langone Park and Puopolo Field.

