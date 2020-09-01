Arts & Culture Featured

New North End Mural Highlights Streets of the Neighborhood

Photo by Dominic Chavez.

Artist Silvia López Chavez recently completely a mural on the brick exterior of Ducali’s on the corner of Prince and Commercial Streets in Boston’s North End.

The painting is a map of the North End, the winding, narrow streets emerging from a steaming cup of coffee. A heart and arrow in the colors of the Italian flag point visitors down Prince Street toward the heart of the North End.

  • Photo by Dominic Chavez.
  • Photo by Dominic Chavez.
  • Photo courtesy of the artist, Silvia López Chavez.
  • Photo by Dominic Chavez.

Artist Chavez has created several murals in the city of Boston and was part of the team that won Best Outdoor Museum Experience by Boston Magazine in 2020 for the Underground at Ink Block. See more of her work at www.silvialopezchavez.com.

Video shared by Philip Frattaroli.

