Neighborhood Drawings: Tenoch Mexican

This neighborhood drawing features Tenoch, a small Mexican restaurant in a sea of Italian ones! Located on Lewis Street, Tenoch serves up classic Mexican street food and is well-known for its tortas. The owners, brothers Alvaro and Andrés Sandoval, opened their first location in Medford in 2012 and the North End eatery in 2014.

Drawing by Sandro Carella, North End resident, architect, and co-founder of Crosstown Foundation for the Arts, Inc.

Carella has started a collection of neighborhood vignettes featuring local businesses and landmarks. See more by searching the tag: Neighborhood Drawings.