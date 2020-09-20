Featured Transportation

N. Washington St. Bridge Project Update: Pedestrian Walkway Over Locks Closed & Vessel Traffic Limited Sept. 21–27

Below is the construction look ahead for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project as provided by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).

DCR Recreational Advisory: New Charles River Dam Pedestrian Walkway

 Starting Monday, 9/21 at 6:00 a.m. and ending on Sunday, 9/27 at 6:00 p.m., the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will implement a closure of the New Charles River Dam Pedestrian Walkway in the City of Boston to accommodate facility maintenance work. Pedestrian patterns will be clearly marked. Vessel traffic through the locks will be limited to vessels with beams below 22’.

Description of Scheduled Work

Demolition of pier and center substructure, removal of deck and steel, installation and maintenance of silt curtain, cofferdam, tide gate, phase 2 fender system, and drainage.

Work Hours

  •  Most work will be done during the daytime (6:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)
  •  Other work will be done overnight (6:00 pm. – 2:00 a.m.)
  •  There will be other work done during the daytime (6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Work That Has Been Completed

Prior to 9/20, crews have demolished the east sidewalk and removed the asbestos duct bank. 

Travel Tips

Westerly sidewalk, Lovejoy Wharf stairs near Converse are open to the public with the opening of the temporary bridge, the adjacent section of the Harborwalk passing under the bridge remains closed.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass.

Read more from MassDOT here and follow NorthEndWaterfront.com coverage of the bridge project by searching the tag N. Washington St. Bridge. Contact NorthWashingtonStreet@dot.state.ma.us with any questions or concerns.

