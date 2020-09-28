Monday’s Brief: Massive Suffolk Downs Development Approved, Celtics Fall to Miami Heat in NBA Playoffs, Yom Kippur

Today is Monday, September 28 and the Celtics lost to the Miami Heat last night in game 6 of the NBA playoffs, consequently being eliminating from the NBA Bubble Postseason and losing their shot at the finals, read more on USA Today.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Yom Kippur. Yom Kippur begins at sunset on Sunday, September 27 and ends at nightfall on Monday, September 28, 2020. Yom Kippur also known as the Day of Atonement, is the holiest day of the year in Judaism. Its central themes are atonement and repentance. Jews traditionally observe this holy day with an approximate 25-hour period of fasting and intensive prayer, often spending most of the day in synagogue services, see additional details here.

Notable News:

The Boston Planning and Development Agency board approved plans late last week on one of the largest private developments in Boston’s history that will transform Suffolk Downs into a more than 16 million square foot mixed-use development to be built out over the next two decades, read more on NBC Boston.

Navigating the North End:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Tuesday, September 29

6:00PM Virtual Coffee Hour with Senator Boncore. Join State Senator Joe Boncore for Cup of Joe: Back to School During COVID-19, a virtual coffee hour, see additional details here.

6:30PM Panel Discussion: “Where We Are, and Where Do We Go from Here. The third in the lecture series, “Climate Change in Boston: An Historical Perspective”. This panel discussion will allow for an instructive reflection on how Boston arrived at this particular climatological moment, where policies may go from here, and the past and future impact of such policies on historic sites, see additional details here.

Wednesday, September 30

8:30AM Virtual Harbor Use Public Forum BWSC’s Projected Inundation Modeling. Join Boston Harbor Now for a conversation with Charlie Jewell, the Director of Planning and Sustainability at the Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC), who will share the agency’s flood inundation model and work being done to prepare for flooding from rain events as well as along the coast, see additional details here.

3:00PM Hearing on planning to support our restaurants and bars. The City Council Committee on small businesses and work force development will hold a hearing regarding planning to support our restaurants and bars, see additional details here.

From the Community:

The VFW North End Post 144 Veterans Ceremony will take place Wednesday, November 11, from 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. at the Prado on Hanover Street, continue reading.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting overnight pavement marking operations at various intersections along Atlantic Ave. from High St. to Fulton St. and on Surface Rd. from Clinton St. to Oliver St., continue reading.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below.