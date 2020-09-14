Monday’s Brief: Neighborhood Council Meeting, More Restaurants Could Close, Three States Removed From Quarantine Exemption, Patriots Win

Today is Monday, September 14 and with outdoor dining season soon coming to an end, Boston could continue to see more restaurant closures as the pandemic continues, read more on The Boston Globe.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

7:00PM NEWNC Meeting. The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will hold its September meeting via Zoom. There will be two petitions—14 N. Bennet St. rectory conversion and Daily Catch Waterfront restaurant expansion—along with three presentations. Join the meeting here. See the agenda here.

Notable News:

Football season has begun and some Patriots fans may have been feeling a little uneasy as their star quarterback, Tom Brady, who was with the team for 20 seasons and won six Super Bowl titles, is now in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform. New QB Cam Newton settled a lot of those concerns as he led the team to a victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. Read more in the Boston Globe.

Massachusetts is removing three states from the list that are exempt from its travel rules, but at the same time adds another. Delaware, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have been removed while New Mexico was added; however it’s up for debate whether the new states that were removed meet the criteria according to the latest COVID-19 tracking data, read more on Boston.com.

The Door to the Sea:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Tuesday, September 15

5:00PM Wharf District Council Meeting. The Wharf District Council will host their September meeting on Tuesday, September 15th from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. virtually on Zoom, see additional details here.

6:00PM Designing for Equity & Engaging Diverse Communities. Participate in this speaker series hosted by The Trustees Boston Waterfront Initiative to examine real-world examples of practical, effective, and thoughtful community engagement during open space development and programming, see additional details here.

6:30PM Global Warming and Global Cooling in Early Boston. A lecture by Anya Zilberstein, Associate Professor of History, Concordia University (Montreal). Prof. Zilberstein’s lecture will reveal why we should care that early Bostonians were at the center of vigorous debates about whether New England’s climate had radically changed since the start of the colonial period, and how this information allows us to weigh this history’s significance for the highly charged debates about actual climate change in the present. https://youtu.be/nQVtlrUNNR0, see additional details here.

7:00PM As Directly As the Land Will Beare: Boston’s Streets Before 1701. Public historian and local author Alex Goldfeld will give an illustrated presentation on Boston’s creation and placement of its streets in the 1600s. He will draw on his graduate research in The History of the Streets of Boston’s North End (2007) to speak about how and why Bostonians added streets to the Shawmut Peninsula. The audience will also see the first official list of streets names, created in 1708, and hear some theories as to why the town’s often colorful street names were chosen, see additional details here.

Wednesday, September 16

6:00PM Boston Common Master Plan Virtual Open House. The Boston Parks and Recreation Department has announced a series of public events in partnership with the Friends of the Public Garden to gather feedback on the proposed improvements to Boston Common as part of the Boston Common Master Planning Initiative, see additional details here.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below.