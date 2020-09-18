Featured Health & Environment

Massachusetts’s Positive Test Rate Remains Below 1% [COVID-19 Weekly Update]

There were twenty-eight new COVID-19 cases this week in the Downtown, North End, Beacon Hill, and Back Bay neighborhoods, according to the Boston Public Health Commission’s weekly report through September 17th. Visits to the Emergency Department for COVID-19-like-illness increased from 1.9% to 2.6%.

The City of Boston reported 16,514 total cases with 408 new cases this week according to Boston’s COVID-19 tracking dashboardThe City reported five new deaths this week with the total number of deaths standing at 760. Approximately 79.8% of coronavirus patients in Boston have recovered.

According to the state’s new weekly reporting on case counts in each city/town, Boston was shown to have an average daily incidence rate of 7.7 per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. There have been a total of 499 COVID-19 cases reported from higher education testing with 168 new cases since last week.

Wyoming, a formerly considered low-risk state, was removed from the state’s quarantine-exempt list. Starting Saturday, September 19th, travelers from this state must complete the Massachusetts’s Travel Form and quarantine for fourteen days unless a negative test result from the previous 72 hours can be provided.

Massachusetts has 124,570 total confirmed positive cases, according to the most recent dataThere were 2,368 new COVID-19 cases reported this week. There have been 9,059 total deaths with 88 new deaths this week. The state’s seven-day average positive test rate remains below 1% at 0.8%.

Related Articles
City Council Explores Rent Relief Options for Tenants in City-Owned & BPDA-Owned Properties

As the coronavirus continues to impact the daily lives of Boston residents, thousands are left experiencing a complete loss or severe reduction of income. The City Council tackled this financial uncertainty during their weekly meeting by hosting a conversation about how the City can offer relief to those suffering during this unprecedented public health crisis. Read More…

Maria the Dressmaker 100% Recycled Cotton Masks for Residents

In response to the coronavirus crisis and to keep my mom, Maria The Dressmaker, busy and engaged, I’ve asked her to put her skills to work to make these 100% cotton re-cycled cotton and rubber band masks.   They are contoured to the face and nose, from a pattern, and carefully hemmed at the perimeter. I’m Read More…

Councilor Edwards Proposes Using Community Preservation Act Funds for Emergency Rental Relief

District One City Councilor Lydia Edwards, who is also the Chair of the Boston City Council Committee on Housing and Community Development, is proposing a reallocation of $2 million of Community Preservation Act revenue to an emergency rental voucher program to provide relief for residents economically impacted by COVID-19. The Community Preservation Act (CPA) typically provides Read More…

