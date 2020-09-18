Massachusetts’s Positive Test Rate Remains Below 1% [COVID-19 Weekly Update]

There were twenty-eight new COVID-19 cases this week in the Downtown, North End, Beacon Hill, and Back Bay neighborhoods, according to the Boston Public Health Commission’s weekly report through September 17th. Visits to the Emergency Department for COVID-19-like-illness increased from 1.9% to 2.6%.

The City of Boston reported 16,514 total cases with 408 new cases this week according to Boston’s COVID-19 tracking dashboard. The City reported five new deaths this week with the total number of deaths standing at 760. Approximately 79.8% of coronavirus patients in Boston have recovered.

According to the state’s new weekly reporting on case counts in each city/town, Boston was shown to have an average daily incidence rate of 7.7 per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period. There have been a total of 499 COVID-19 cases reported from higher education testing with 168 new cases since last week.

Wyoming, a formerly considered low-risk state, was removed from the state’s quarantine-exempt list. Starting Saturday, September 19th, travelers from this state must complete the Massachusetts’s Travel Form and quarantine for fourteen days unless a negative test result from the previous 72 hours can be provided.

Massachusetts has 124,570 total confirmed positive cases, according to the most recent data. There were 2,368 new COVID-19 cases reported this week. There have been 9,059 total deaths with 88 new deaths this week. The state’s seven-day average positive test rate remains below 1% at 0.8%.