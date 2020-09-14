Business

Locale’s Jennifer Pittore Collects Back-to-School Donations for HELPIS

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.comComment(0)

by Karen Parker Meyers, HELPIS

Jennifer Alesandro Pittore, a frequent donor to HELPIS, has been having a drive for us in her North End restaurant Locale Boston on Hanover Street. In a very short period, with the generosity of her patrons and friends, Jennifer has collected a large number of donations, primarily back to school items for children in need. Some of the donations included school supplies, masks and hand sanitizer, clothing, shoes and non-perishable foods. We are extremely grateful for the kindness shown to HELPIS by Jennifer and the North End community. So many children, teens and their families will benefit from this amazing support. Locale Boston will continue the HELPIS drive until the end of the month. Make sure to show this family-owned business your support by visiting their establishment. I also want to thank Maria Peary for chasing me down with more donations of backpacks while I was making the pick up.

HELPIS is a non-profit organization and social network, based out of Burlington, that promotes and encourages kind and charitable deeds. We connect people in need with people and organizations who want to help. There are so many people in need, but there are also so many people who would love to help, but who don’t know how to make their contributions meaningful. That’s where we come in.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Health & Environment

CDC Recommends Tips for Athletes to Stay Safe During Hot Weather

Posted on Author NEW Health

Summer heat and humidity can be dangerous for athletes as they return to practice and prepare for the fall season. This time of year, temperatures can remain in the 70s and 80s; athletes must be aware and take steps to keep hydrated and safe. Here are some tips that the CDC recommends coaches and parents Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Event Notices

Back to School Dance Party on September 29th

Posted on Author John Romano

North End Against Drugs (NEAD) will host its annual Back to School Dance Party. The event will be on Friday, September 29 from 6:30pm to 9pm outdoors in the Polcari Playground at Nazzaro Center. There will be pizza, soft drinks, raffles and music by DJ Justin.The event is free and open to all North End resident children and students of local schools. Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community Health & Environment Schools

Back to School Tips from NEW Health

Posted on Author North End Waterfront Health

by Mary Wright, RN, health educator at North End Waterfront Health It’s back to school and time to think about what your child may need to make a smooth transition from summertime to school hours and rules. Here are some things to consider as your child heads back to school:  Immunizations need to be up Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply