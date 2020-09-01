Event Notices

Harbor Garage Redevelopment Meeting Sept. 9

The BPDA (Boston Planning and Development Agency) will host a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, September 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to discuss the Harbor Garage Redevelopment Project.

The proposed project will include approximately 865,000 square feet of residential (approximately 200 units), office, and ground-floor retail and other uses to activate the streetscape, in a single building with below-grade parking, as well as improvements to the Harborwalk and extensive public realm improvements.

To participate, click here to register. You will then receive an email with instructions on how to join the meeting.

