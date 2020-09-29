Dock Square Garage Impact Advisory Group Meeting Oct. 6

The BPDA (Boston Planning and Development Agency) will host a virtual Impact Advisory Group (IAG) Meeting, open to the public, for the Dock Square Garage (20 Clinton St.) project on Tuesday, October 6th 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the Notice of Project Change (NPC) filing for the project. As part of the development review process, IAG members work closely with BPDA staff to identify the impacts of a project and recommend appropriate community benefits to offset those impacts. The meeting will include a discussion followed by Q&A and comments.

Register in advance using this link, to receive a confirmation email with instructions for joining the meeting. You will also receive an email prior to the meeting regarding technical assistance. The meeting will open about 15 minutes before 6:00 PM.



www.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_9BT2MpcHSJS_Cm0g_Dhw_g

Toll free call in number: 833.568.8864

Meeting ID: 160 062 2198

