Dock Square Garage Impact Advisory Group Meeting Oct. 6

The BPDA (Boston Planning and Development Agency) will host a virtual Impact Advisory Group (IAG) Meeting, open to the public, for the Dock Square Garage (20 Clinton St.) project on Tuesday, October 6th 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the Notice of Project Change (NPC) filing for the project. As part of the development review process, IAG members work closely with BPDA staff to identify the impacts of a project and recommend appropriate community benefits to offset those impacts. The meeting will include a discussion followed by Q&A and comments.

Register in advance using this link, to receive a confirmation email with instructions for joining the meeting. You will also receive an email prior to the meeting regarding technical assistance. The meeting will open about 15 minutes before 6:00 PM.

www.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_9BT2MpcHSJS_Cm0g_Dhw_g

Toll free call in number: 833.568.8864
Meeting ID: 160 062 2198

To access additional info on the current state of the project, click here.

Read more NorthEndWaterfront.com coverage of this project by searching the tag: Dock Square Garage.

New Residential Tower Proposed at Dock Square Parking Garage Next to Greenway / Quincy Market

Dock Square Garage owner Fortis Group has proposed to add nine residential floors on top of its parking facility creating a 194′ high tower at the triangular space on Clinton Street, according to plans filed with the Boston Planning & Development Agency per the Boston Globe. Dock Square Garage is located between Faneuil Hall Marketplace/Quincy Read More…

