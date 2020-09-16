Daily Catch Waterfront Petitions Restaurant Expansion to Residents’ Association & Neighborhood Council

Daily Catch Waterfront, located at 65-69 Atlantic Avenue, sought support to expand their restaurant into an adjacent former laser studio from the North End/ Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) and the North End/ Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC).

NEWRA voted to oppose the project 15-2 and NEWNC unanimously voted to support the project with nine votes.

The Daily Catch Waterfront located at 65-69 Atlantic Avenue. Photo by Matt Conti.

The restaurant, which opened its North End location for business two months ago, is seeking to reconfigure their space for a more comfortably spaced seating plan by overtaking the lease of the 650-square-foot adjacent space.

Maria Freddura, owner of Daily Catch Waterfront, stated that the restaurant was approved for seventy seats under the transferred alcohol license that existed for her previous Seaport location. Eventually, she hopes to petition for up to seventy seats inside and eighty seats outside. However, this is dependent on how many seats can be placed in the space once the former laser studio’s demising walls have been removed.

In the proposal, the business is seeking to rezone the laser studio space from office/retail to a restaurant. If the rezoning request is approved, the restaurant will then have to seek an extension of their license to cover the entire first floor space. Once summer returns, an extension to cover their outdoor patio seating will also be required.

During both NEWRA and NEWNC meetings, abutters addressed concerns regarding cooking odors in their residential units. Trustees at the Prince Condominium Trust requested that the restaurant correct the existing ventilation issues before allowing the business to expand.

One resident of the Prince Building, located at 63 Atlantic Avenue, stated that the restaurant‘s exhaust systems are causing noxious odors to invade the public way.

The abutters mentioned that there have been ongoing communications with Daily Catch Waterfront but their complaints have not been addressed by the restaurant. One resident stated that she filed a formal complaint with the Division of Health Inspections regarding the odors.

Freddura stated that the current operating system is well-maintained by the restaurant and has been approved by the Inspectional Services Department (ISD).

An abutters meeting is scheduled for September 24th and the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) hearing is scheduled for September 29th.