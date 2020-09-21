Community Government

Councilor Edwards’ North End Coffee Hour Oct. 3

Posted on

Join District 1 City Councilor Lydia Edwards on Saturday, October 3rd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for her North End Coffee Hour at Caffe Paradiso, 255 Hanover Street.

Stop by to say hello and share your questions, comments, and concerns. Coffee hours aim to increase engagement between City Hall and community members in order to address concerns and improve the quality of life for residents. Councilor Edwards has expressed her excitement to meet with community members one-on-one in this informal setting.

