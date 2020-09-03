Boston Harbor Islands Welcome Center Now Features Night Shift Coffee Cart

The Boston Harbor Islands Welcome Center on the Greenway now features a coffee cart from Night Shift Coffee.

Boston Harbor Now partnered with Night Shift Coffee from Night Shift Brewing to introduce the coffee cart to the Boston waterfront, offering Island and Harbor visitors an easy, quick way to grab a caffeinated beverage.

Night Shift’s coffee cart sells espressos, cappuccinos, lattes, and cold brew. One of the available lattes is the Spectacle Island Latte that features organic matcha. Visitors can also find Night Shift’s limited edition Boston Harbor Roast, available only at its coffee cart at the Welcome Center.

Operating hours are Wednesday through Sunday, from 9am until 3pm at the Boston Harbor Islands Welcome Center on the Greenway, located at 191W Atlantic Avenue in Boston.