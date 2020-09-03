Business

Boston Harbor Islands Welcome Center Now Features Night Shift Coffee Cart

Posted on Author Kevin YorkComment(0)

coffee_-5.jpg

The Boston Harbor Islands Welcome Center on the Greenway now features a coffee cart from Night Shift Coffee.

Boston Harbor Now partnered with Night Shift Coffee from Night Shift Brewing to introduce the coffee cart to the Boston waterfront, offering Island and Harbor visitors an easy, quick way to grab a caffeinated beverage.

Night Shift’s coffee cart sells espressos, cappuccinos, lattes, and cold brew. One of the available lattes is the Spectacle Island Latte that features organic matcha. Visitors can also find Night Shift’s limited edition Boston Harbor Roast, available only at its coffee cart at the Welcome Center.

Operating hours are Wednesday through Sunday, from 9am until 3pm at the Boston Harbor Islands Welcome Center on the Greenway, located at 191W Atlantic Avenue in Boston.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Community

“Saturdays on Spectacle” Bring Visitors to the Boston Harbor Islands

Posted on Author Kevin York

The great outdoors are calling, and L.L.Bean, in partnership with Boston Harbor Now and the National Park Foundation, is helping residents of Boston and visitors alike get outside this summer to explore their parks through weekly activities at Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park. During Saturdays throughout the summer until August 31st, L.L.Bean is Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Announcements

Boston Harbor Winter Wildlife Cruise Sets Sail on January 25

Posted on Author Kevin York

On Saturday, January 25, Boston Harbor Now, in conjunction with the Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park and Boston Harbor Cruises, will host the Winter Wildlife Cruise, offering visitors the opportunity to witness how alive the Harbor is during the winter months. What: Grab your camera and join park rangers and local naturalists to Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Announcements Transportation

Weekend MBTA Ferry Service Returns Memorial Day Weekend

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

Today the MBTA announced that weekend commuter ferry service will be available between Hingham, Hull, George’s Island, and Boston beginning Saturday, May 26. The service operates from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. On Saturdays and Sundays, fourteen hourly ferry trips are scheduled that depart from Hingham and Boston and make a number of stops Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply