Boston Common Master Plan: Virtual Open House #3

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Friends of the Public Garden invite you to the third virtual Boston Common Master Plan Open House on September 16th from 6:00 – 7:30pm. You can access the event Zoom link here.

The meeting will have interpretation services available in Español, kreyòl ayisyen, kriolu, Tiếng Việt, 简体中文, 繁體中文, and ASL. The event will be recorded and posted online along with the park improvement plans and supporting graphics.

As America’s first public park, Boston Common is one of the most treasured greenspaces in the world. The goal of the Master Plan is to create a Common that will serve the people of Boston and visitors alike while protecting this special place for decades to come. During this virtual “town hall” style meeting, the public will have the opportunity to:

Hear an overview of the Boston Common Master Plan project

Receive an update on the work that has been accomplished thus far

Hear a summary of extensive public feedback to date

Review Master Plan goals and objectives

Consider initial concepts for improving the Common

Learn about next steps in the Master Plan process

This virtual event will be followed by smaller, interactive open forum discussions over the coming weeks where members of the public will have an opportunity to review proposed improvements, ask questions, and share ideas with the Project Team panelists.

Upcoming dates for virtual open forum discussions:

Tuesday, September 22 nd , 12:00 – 1:00pm: Park-wide Strategies for Improvements

, 12:00 – 1:00pm: Thursday, September 24 th , 6:00 – 7:00pm: Visitor Activities and Play

, 6:00 – 7:00pm: Tuesday, September 29 th , 6:00 – 7:00pm: Performances and Active Recreation

, 6:00 – 7:00pm: Thursday, October 1st, 12:00 – 1:00pm: Gateways and Edges

For the latest information as the process continues, please visit www.bostoncommonmasterplan.com .

Your continued participation is crucial in planning the brightest future for Boston Common.