BETA Group Wins Engineering Award for North Square Redesign

The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) has named BETA Group, Inc. winner of their 2020 Bronze Engineering Excellence Award for their work on North Square in Boston’s North End.

North Square September 2019; photo by Alyssa Nations.

BETA Group, Inc. worked with the City of Boston to prepare design concepts for North Square. Through a collaborative design process and public outreach program, the project successfully implemented an improved layout that is ADA compliant, maximizes safety and access to and through the Square for all users, and incorporates public art.

BETA’s services included visioning, community outreach, civil/site engineering, transportation engineering, landscape architecture, coordination with the project’s artists, and construction oversight.

“The Engineering Excellence Awards program recognizes engineering firms for projects that demonstrate a high degree of achievement, value and ingenuity,” said Jenn Howe,  President of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts and Principal and Vice President at SMMA, Symmes Maini & McKee Associates. 

The North Square renovation project was also awarded the 2020 Preservation Achievement Award by the Boston Preservation Alliance. In addition to BETA Group, the project team comprised of A+J Art+Design, Boston Public Works Department (PWD), the Boston Art Commission of the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture, and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services.

