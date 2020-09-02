ABCD Neighborhood Service Center Meal Program Returns

The meal program is back! Many of you remember the monthly celebrations and weekly Friday meal. Unfortunately, during these unprecedented times caused by the pandemic, the ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NE/WE NSC) cannot have gatherings in the community room at this time, and is closely monitoring city and state guidelines on when it will be again safe to do so.

Meanwhile, they are grateful for the support and friendship of the North End Rehabilitation and Health Care Center on Fulton Street in the North End, in particular Sami Almadi, Administrator/Executive Director, and Edmond Cormier, Admission Director; as well as General Manger Richie Zapato of Pizzeria Regina’s on Thacher Street, for their regular monthly meal donations.

Regina’s Pizza Donation ready to go to the Ausonia Apartments.

Regina’s Pizza donation for residents of the Amy Lowell Apartments.

The site has also received an enhancement grant from the Age Strong Commission, and is offering the opportunity to restaurant supporters of its annual funding event to cater the meal. On the menu so far has been pizza, chicken parmesan with pasta, and meatball sandwiches, to name a few.

Chicken parm from Spinelli’s in East Boston donated by North End Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center for the Villa Michelangelo Apartments.

The NE/WE NSC has been making the rounds of the buildings in the North End and West End, including the Ausonia Apartments, Michelangelo Apartments, and the Amy Lowell Apartments. It is the center’s goal to add other buildings to the rotation as resident service coordinators (RSCs) resume services to their tenants. Staff in these buildings reach out to residents who would enjoy a hot lunch. NE/WE NSC staff delivers the meals while wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and all meals are packaged in a safe manner. A delicious, nourishing meal and a friendly face (although behind a mask) can make all the difference right now!