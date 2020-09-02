Community

ABCD Neighborhood Service Center Meal Program Returns

Posted on Author ABCD NE WE NSCComment(0)

The meal program is back! Many of you remember the monthly celebrations and weekly Friday meal. Unfortunately, during these unprecedented times caused by the pandemic, the ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NE/WE NSC) cannot have gatherings in the community room at this time, and is closely monitoring city and state guidelines on when it will be again safe to do so.

Meanwhile, they are grateful for the support and friendship of the North End Rehabilitation and Health Care Center on Fulton Street in the North End, in particular Sami Almadi, Administrator/Executive Director, and Edmond Cormier, Admission Director; as well as General Manger Richie Zapato of Pizzeria Regina’s on Thacher Street, for their regular monthly meal donations.

  • Regina’s Pizza Donation ready to go to the Ausonia Apartments.
  • Regina’s Pizza donation for residents of the Amy Lowell Apartments.

The site has also received an enhancement grant from the Age Strong Commission, and is offering the opportunity to restaurant supporters of its annual funding event to cater the meal. On the menu so far has been pizza, chicken parmesan with pasta, and meatball sandwiches, to name a few. 

Chicken parm from Spinelli’s in East Boston donated by North End Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center for the Villa Michelangelo Apartments.

The NE/WE NSC has been making the rounds of the buildings in the North End and West End, including the Ausonia Apartments, Michelangelo Apartments, and the Amy Lowell Apartments. It is the center’s goal to add other buildings to the rotation as resident service coordinators (RSCs) resume services to their tenants. Staff in these buildings reach out to residents who would enjoy a hot lunch. NE/WE NSC staff delivers the meals while wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and all meals are packaged in a safe manner. A delicious, nourishing meal and a friendly face (although behind a mask) can make all the difference right now!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Arts & Culture Community Photos & Videos

Video: 2012 Procession of Saint Anthony of Padua

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Clips are assembled in this video from the June 10, 2012 procession of the statue of Saint Anthony of Padua. Don’t miss the end part, at 5:20 in the video, where St. Anthony, the North End Marching Band and the entire procession go into Pizzeria Regina where the customers and staff really get into the Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community Photos & Videos

North End Against Drugs Hosts Barbecue for North End Young Seniors Club [Photos]

Posted on Author North End Against Drugs

North End Against Drugs recently provided a barbecue for Ida DePasquale’s North End Younger Seniors club. Fifty of the club’s members were treated to hamburgers, hot dogs, sausages, chips and water. Chief cook was Mikey “Fudd” Giannasoli who also donated half of the cost of the event to NEAD. Thanks so very much to Mike, Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Announcements Photos & Videos

North End Rehab Celebrates Fisherman’s Feast

Posted on Author North End Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

North End Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center activities director Tina Leone, left, and resident Anna Dibenedetto celebrate the 109th Fisherman’s Feast held Aug. 16-18, 2019, in Boston’s North End. Marquis Health Services, the operator of the long-term care and rehab center, was a silver sponsor of the festival. Marquis also supported the 100th annual Saint Anthony’s Feast Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply