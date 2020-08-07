Community Featured

Weekly Top Reads: Bike Shop Window Smashed, Sexual Assault Investigation, Real Estate Sales, Eliot Teacher Receives Award, Garden of Hope, Farewell to N. Washington St. Bridge

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured crime, police, schools, real estate, gardens, construction, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

Suspect Arrested For Smashing Window At Urban Cycles Bike Shop

Urban Cycles / AdvenTours on Atlantic Avenue had their window smashed when a test rider took a bike, caused an altercation, and then came back to throw pavers at the shop on Friday, July 31. Read more here.

Eliot School Teacher N’Dia Riegler Named 2020 Massachusetts History Teacher Of The Year

N’Dia Riegler, a teacher at The Eliot K-8 Innovation School, has been named the 2020 Massachusetts History Teacher of the Year, an award presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to K-12 American history education. Read more here.

Boston Police Investigating A Sexual Assault In The North End At Prince St. & North Square

A victim reported to Boston Police that at about 2:00 AM, on Sunday, August 2, 2020, while walking in the area of Prince Street and North Square, in Boston’s North End, a male suspect approached and attempted to sexually assault her. Read more here.

North End / Waterfront Real Estate Sales For July 2020

The residential closings in the North End / Waterfront area are shared each month courtesy of CL Waterfront Properties. During the month of July 2020, there were 26 closings, ranging from one-bedroom to multi-family. Read more here.

Garden Of Hope Wins First Place In Mayor’s Garden Contest

The Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP)’s Garden of Hope won first place in the Storefront, Organization or Main Street District Garden Category of Mayor Walsh’s 2020 Garden Contest. The FOCCP was presented with the Golden Trowel earlier this week. Read more here.

Editor’s Choice

Neighborhood Photos: N. Washington St. Bridge Demolition

Demolition of the N. Washington St. bridge began last week after traffic shifted to a temporary bridge as part of the new bridge construction project. Since then, readers have been sharing photos of the work being done to dismantle the old bridge. See photos here and here.

