Weekly Top Reads: Anthony Martignetti Passes Away, I AM Books to Close, Remote Learning for BPS Students, Police Report, N. Washington St. Bridge Project

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured people, businesses, schools, police, transportation, and more. Read more
Anthony Martignetti Passes Away, Well Known For Prince Spaghetti Commercial In North End
Anthony Martignetti, well known for his part in the famous Prince Spaghetti commercial, has passed away at age 63. It was 1969 when 12-year-old Martignetti filmed the commercial as the boy running through the neighborhood while his TV mother yelled out “Anthony! Anthony!” from a window on Powers Court. Read more here.
I AM Books To Close Physical Store In Boston’s North End
I AM Books, an Italian American Cultural hub and bookstore, has announced they will be closing their physical location at 189 North Street in Boston’s North End. The store will remain open online and the owners will work to grow their virtual presence to continue their mission of providing a space for people to discover the intersection between Italy and the United States. Read more here.
Schools To Begin Remotely; Indoor Movie Theaters Reopen [COVID-19 Weekly Update]
In the latest COVID updates, Mayor Walsh announced on Friday that Boston Public Schools (BPS) will start the school year off completely remotely and then enter hybrid learning in stages by grade. Indoor movie theaters have begun to reopen, featuring a mix of popular films from previous years and new releases. Read more here.
Police Blotter: Office Building Break-In & Stolen Segway
In the most recent police report for District A-1, incidents included an office break-in that resulted in attempted cashing of a false check, and a stolen electric scooter. Read more here.
N. Washington St. Bridge Project Update: Demolition Of Old Sidewalk & Pier Substructure Continues
The North Washington Street Bridge replacement project is moving along with the temporary bridge now in full use and the old bridge nearly completely dissembled. Scheduled work over the next week includes demolition of east sidewalk and pier substructure, installation of silt curtain, warehouse columns pier repairs, and removal of deck span and asbestos duct bank by steel barge crane. Read more here.
Adam Castiglioni shared the photo below earlier this week of the removal of the old bridge.