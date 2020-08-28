Weekend Brief: Saint Anthony’s Feast Virtual Celebration, Concerts in the Courtyard, COVID Restaurant Fees

Today is Friday, August 28 and some local residents are trying to convince Mass General to rethink their expansion plans in an effort to save three buildings – one that dates back to 1884, read more on Universal Hub.

Here’s what else you need to know for this weekend…

Saint Anthony’s Feast Online Celebration. The North End feasts were cancelled this year due to COVID-19, and as a result, many societies are coming up with creative ways to celebrate virtually or in smaller groups. The Saint Anthony’s Society will hold their online celebration over the last weekend of August, see additional details here.

12:30PM Boston Public Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. The Boston Public Library (BPL)’s Concerts in the Courtyard Summer Series returns to fill the iconic courtyard of the BPL’s Central Library in Copley Square with music during Friday afternoons in the summer. Amid COVID-19 restrictions, however, the 2020 summer concerts may only be attended virtually. This week’s performance is by Ken Field & Blake Newman, see additional details here.

Notable News:

As restaurants suffer the decrease in sales during the ongoing pandemic, some have turned to including additional charges on checks with names like “PPE fee” or “Safe for & Sustainable fee” to help offset some of the new operating costs, read more on Boston.com.

Garden of Hope:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Saturday, August 29

11:00AM Cardio by TRILLFIT. Join TRILLFIT for cardio on the Greenway. Pre-Registration is required, see additional details here.

12:00PM Live-Streamed Mass for Feast of Saint Anthony. As part of the virtual celebration of the Feast of Saint Anthony, a Mass will be live-streamed from St. Leonard’s Church, see additional details here.

1:45PM NEMPAC Opera from the Balcony. The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) has announced the continuation of “The Joy of Music,” a socially distanced concert series, in collaboration with Tresca, every Saturday afternoon, see additional details here.

Sunday, August 30

