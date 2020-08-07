Weekend Brief: Concerts in the Courtyard, Shark Expedition, Varying Approaches to School Returns

Today is Friday, August 7 and the USS Constitution Museum is open once again with exhibit & experience modifications, read more here.

Here’s what you need to know for this weekend…

12:30PM Boston Public Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. Beginning July 10, all concerts in the series will be streamed LIVE from the courtyard to the BPL’s YouTube channel on Fridays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Find additional details about the artists at bit.ly/BPLSummerConcerts. August 7: Colombian guitarist, composer, and songwriter Santiago Barragán studied jazz at the Conservatory of Nancy, France and at Berklee College of Music. His influences include jazz, classical, rock, pop, and Latin music. His light touch and lyrical phrasing highlight his technical qualities as a Latin musician, see additional details here.

Notable News:

A special team os shark researchers and scientists departed Boston yesterday for the greater Atlantic Ocean on a two-week expedition to study sharks in their won environment, read more on Forebes.com.

With the array of considerations still on the table across Massachusetts as schools prepare to finalize plans at the Elementary and Secondary level, Boston, Cambridge and Somerville are discussing the best way to return to class next month, read more on Boston.com.

Clear Skies Over the Greenway:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Saturday, August 8

Pop-Up Opera Visits the Streets of Charlestown! NEMPAC Opera Project 2020 | Pop-Up Opera returns to the streets of Boston’s North End and, for the first time, visits Charlestown, MA. Singers will take to parks, balconies, and monuments all over these neighborhoods to perform highlights of “The Barber of Seville” in a reimagined Pop-Up format, see additional details here.

11:00AM Cardio by TRILLFIT. Join TRILLFIT for cardio on the Greenway at Rowes Wharf Lawn. Pre-registration is required, see additional details here.

1:45PM NEMPAC Opera from the Balcony. The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) has announced the continuation of “The Joy of Music,” a socially distanced concert series, in collaboration with Tresca, every Saturday afternoon, see additional details here.

Sunday, August 9

11:00AM Madonna Della Cava Mass at St. Stephen’s Church. A Mass in honor of Madonna della Cava will be held at St. Stephen’s Church on Hanover St. at 11:00 a.m.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below.