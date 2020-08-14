Weekend Brief: Boston Public Schools Delay Start to September 21st, Faneuil Hall Tenants Still in Standoff with Landlord, Fisherman’s Feast, Concerts in the Courtyard, NEMPAC Open Mic Night

Today is Friday, August 14 and Boston Public Schools are now planning on delaying the start of classes until September 21st as they continue to decide between a hybrid model or a fully remote model of learning this fall, read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for this weekend…

Fisherman’s Feast 2020. The Fisherman’s Feast would have taken place this weekend, August 13-16, 2020, in the streets of the North End. As with all of the feasts, the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled the 110th annual street festival. La Madonna del Soccorso di Sciacca Society has arranged for commemoration in Boston’s North End, including several virtual events., see additional details here.

12:30PM Boston Public Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. Beginning July 10, all concerts in the series will be streamed LIVE from the courtyard to the BPL’s YouTube channel on Fridays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. August 14: In FauxMenco, Catherine Capozzi and Rafi Sofer translate their loud and adventurous electric guitar worlds to nylon-string guitars. Drawing from rock, classical, flamenco, surf, gypsy, and the ambiance of time and space, FauxMenco strives to create exciting guitar dreamscapes that are propulsive and timeless, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on Fridays featuring musicians of all levels locally and across the world! Watch in the audience or sign up to perform by emailing ameek@nempacboston.org by Wednesday, August 12th at 5 p.m., see additional details here.

Notable News:

Faneuil Hall tenants, landlord in standoff

The Faneuil Hall Marketplace landlord is refusing tenant demands for more modifications of the exciting lease agreements during the ongoing pandemic. The tenant’s association at the marketplace submitted a proposal in early July for a new rent structure among other features that were denied, read more on CommonWealthMagazine.org.

Ladder No. 1:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Saturday, August 15

Fisherman’s Feast 2020. The Fisherman’s Feast would have taken place this weekend, August 13-16, 2020, in the streets of the North End. As with all of the feasts, the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled the 110th annual street festival. La Madonna del Soccorso di Sciacca Society has arranged for commemoration in Boston’s North End, including several virtual events., see additional details here.

1:45PM NEMPAC Opera from the Balcony. The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) has announced the continuation of “The Joy of Music,” a socially distanced concert series, in collaboration with Tresca, every Saturday afternoon, see additional details here.

Sunday, August 16

Fisherman’s Feast 2020. The Fisherman’s Feast would have taken place this weekend, August 13-16, 2020, in the streets of the North End. As with all of the feasts, the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled the 110th annual street festival. La Madonna del Soccorso di Sciacca Society has arranged for commemoration in Boston’s North End, including several virtual events., see additional details here.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below.