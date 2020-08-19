Wednesday’s Brief: Cheers to Close in Faneuil Hall after 20 Years, HMS Guerriere Battle Commemoration, Old North Speaker Series, East Boston Evolutions Virtual Tour

Today is Wednesday, August 19 and after outbreaks at UNC and Notre Dame, Boston-area college are still proceeding with in-person plans for classes and on-campus living this fall, read more on the Boston Herald.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

11:00AM USS Constitution to Commemorate HMS Guerriere Battle with 21-Gun Salute. To commemorate the battle where USS Constitution got its name of “Old Ironsides,” USS Constitution will host a ceremony that will include a 21-gun salute, climbing demonstrations, musket volleys from the 1812 Marines, and a history presentation, see additional details here.

7:00PM Old North Speaker Series: For the Common Benefit of the Place: Black Freedom in Early Boston. Mr. Goldfeld will give an illustrated presentation on Boston’s African-American community in the 1600s. He will speak about life for Boston’s earliest black residents, offering glimpses of free Black Bostonians as well as efforts to control them by law throughout Massachusetts, see additional details here.

7:00PM Virtual Tour: East Boston Evolutions. Join Friends of the Boston Harborwalk’s Steve Landrigan on Wednesday, August 19 at 7 p.m. for a webinar on East Boston Evolutions, which will focus on the ongoing transformation of a small stretch of the East Boston waterfront that was among the earliest to be industrialized, see additional details here.

Notable News:

After 20 years in Faneuil Hall, Cheers is closing location permanently on August 30th due to the ongoing pandemic and lack of help from the current Marketplace landlord. Cheers will keep its original Beacon Street location in operation, read more on Boston Restaurant Talk.

Cheers Update:

After serving tourists and nostalgic fans for about two decades, @cheersboston at Faneuil Hall Marketplace is closing citing financial difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/WGiHR3CoD0 pic.twitter.com/OxBc4wKFAg — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) August 18, 2020

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, August 20

3:30PM Hearing on Equitable Regulation of the Cannabis Industry. The Committee will hold a hearing on ordinance amending CBC Chapter 8-13, equitable regulation of the cannabis industry in the city of Boston. Written comments may be sent to the Committee or staff email at ccc.go@boston.gov or christine.odonnell@boston.gov.

7:00PM Leventhal Map Center and BPL Special Collections Trivia Night. The Leventhal Map & Education Center and the Department of Special Collections at the Boston Public Library invite you our first-ever jointly sponsored trivia night, where we challenge you to discover the collections of the Boston Public Library and learn more about the history of the city of Boston. Registration is encouraged but not required. You may participate individually or as a member of a team. Teams are responsible for their own coordination over chat or phone in answering and submitting questions, see additional details here.

Friday, August 21

9:00AM Hearing Regarding the 2020 Census, and the Impact of COVID-19. Docket #0280: Order for a hearing to discuss ways to promote a complete and accurate count for the 2020 census in the City of Boston. Docket #0685: Order for a hearing to discuss and address the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Boston’s low 2020 census response rates and what plans are in place or being formed to improve them moving forward. Written testimony may be sent to the Committee or staff email at ccc.census@boston.gov or shane.pac@boston.gov and will be made a part of the record and available to all Councilors. Members of the public wishing to testify virtually via videoconference should email the staff contact for a link and instructions to do so.

12:30PM Boston Public Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. The Boston Public Library (BPL)’s Concerts in the Courtyard Summer Series is returning this year. As is now tradition, the iconic courtyard of the BPL’s Central Library in Copley Square will fill with music during Friday afternoons in the summertime. Amid COVID-19 restrictions, however, the 2020 summer concerts may only be attended virtually. August 21: Saxophonist Seychelle Dunn-Corbin and flutist Adrienne Baker are NorthStar Duo. Passionate about works for winds and accessibility to audiences and musicians alike, they create new contemporary music and champion works by women and people of color, including African American spirituals, see additional details here.

1:00PM Hearing on the epidemic of violence against transgender & gender non-conforming people. The Committee on Civil Rights will hold a hearing on Docket #0795, order for a hearing regarding the epidemic of violence against transgender and gender non-conforming people. The Chair of the Committee is Councilor Julia Mejia and the sponsors of the docket are Councilors Elizabeth Breadon and Julia Mejia, see additional details here.

