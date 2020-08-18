Event Notices

USS Constitution to Commemorate HMS Guerriere Battle with 21-Gun Salute Aug. 19

To commemorate the battle where USS Constitution got its name of “Old Ironsides,” USS Constitution will host a ceremony that will include a 21-gun salute, viewable from outside the ship and on Facebook live, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m.

USS Constitution performs a 21-gun salute in honor of Memorial Day on May 25, 2020. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alec Kramer/Released.

The full series of live events will run approximately one hour and will include a 21-gun salute, climbing demonstrations, musket volleys from the 1812 Marines, and a history presentation.

The ship will remain closed to visitors, but the public can view and hear the presentation from Constitution Wharf and outside of the security perimeter, in addition to watching live on the ship’s Facebook.

Each round of the 21-gun salute will be fired by one of USS Constitution’s active-duty crewmembers and dedicated to one of the U.S. Navy ships they have previously served on.

The USS Constitution Museum offers additional information about the Battle of Guerriere in its galleries and on its website, including blog posts, images, and artifacts. Visit usscm.org to learn more.

USS Constitution reopened for free public visitation on Aug. 7 following a near five-month shutdown due to COVID-19. It is scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

