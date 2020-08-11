Tuesday’s Brief: Sky Dining on Hold, Columbus Statue Review, Human-Sized Leafs Spray Painted on Boston Common

Today is Tuesday, August 11 and if you were looking forward to dining in the sky 180 feet over the city of Boston, you’ll have to wait a bit longer as COVID-19 rules no longer permit the floating dinner parties that were potentially coming to take place, read more on Eater Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

4:00PM Columbus Statue Review at Boston Arts Commission. The Boston Art Commission’s monthly meeting will include public testimony on the Christopher Columbus statue (among other agenda items). The BAC will then vote on whether to formally review the artwork, and begin a process similar to what was done for Emancipation Group. See additional details here.

Notable News:

In an effort to continue to promote social distancing, human-sized leaf patterns were temporarily spray painted on a portion of the lawn of the Boston Common. The installation was developed by the Mayor’s Mural Crew, a Parks and Recreation program aimed to create neighborhood landmarks within the city’s parks and playgrounds, read more on Boston.com.



Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Wednesday, August 12

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us: Mexican Cuisine. Join the Armenian Heritage Park for Celebrating What Unites Us! the virtual cooking series, a collaboration of Age-Friendly Boston, OLDWAYS and Friends of Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway, to keep us connected, coming together, see additional details here.

11:00AM Hearing Regarding Childcare Crisis in Boston. The Chair of the Committee is Councilor Breadon and the sponsors are Councilors Breadon, Wu, and Campbell. Written testimony may be sent to the Committee or staff email and will be made a part of the record and available to all Councilors. Members of the public wishing to testify virtually via videoconference should email the staff contact for a link and instructions to do so. Staff Contact: Ron Cobb. Committee Email: ccc.swfc@boston.gov . Staff Email: ron.cobb@boston.gov Staff Telephone: 617-635-3042.

5:00PM Hearing on BPS preparation and planning in the event of extended COVID-19 social distancing measures. Written testimony may be sent to the Committee or staff email and will be made a part of the record and available to all Councilors. Members of the public wishing to testify virtually via videoconference should email the staff contact for a link and instructions to do so. Staff Contact: Shane L. Pac. Committee Email: ccc.education@boston.gov; Staff Email: shane.pac@boston.gov; Staff Telephone:617-635-3040, see additional details here.

Thursday, August 13

5:30PM NEMPAC Ask An Expert Series – This is How We Do It Director’s Round table. Join us for this informative round table as we invite accomplished directors to speak about their creative processes. We will explore the genesis of a show from start to completion, including what directors are looking forward in the casting process and how to manage difficult relationships and ensure the best collaboration with designers and other artists, see additional details here.

7:00PM NEWRA August Meeting. The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association will hold their August meeting via Zoom.Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85148024878, see additional details here.

