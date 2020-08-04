Tuesday’s Brief: North Washington Street Bridge Construction Continues, Local Universities Turn to Hotels for Help with Social Distancing

Today is Tuesday, August 4 and as Universities look to their own reopening plans for this fall, they turn to local hotels to help them maintain social distancing, read more on Boston.com.

As construction on the old Charlestown Bridge/North Washington Street Bridge continues, locals report on the progress and reminisce on its history, read more on Universal Hub.

Thursday, August 6

1:30PM Government Center Tree Removal Hearing. The Boston Parks and Recreation Department will hold a virtual public hearing at 1:30 p.m. on a request to remove eight public shade trees at 15 – 55 Sudbury Street near the Government Center Garage, see additional details here.

7:00PM Kanopy Movie Club: “Zodiac”. Kanopy Movie Club:Zodiac (2007, Rated R); 7-8PM; Ages 18+A chilling crime thriller based on the Robert Graysmith books about the real-life notorious Zodiac, a serial killer who terrorized San Francisco with a string of seemingly random murders during the 1960s and 1970s. Zodiac features an all-star cast, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. Watch the film in advance on Kanopy with your BPL library card or e-Card at boston.kanopy.com/video/zodiac-0, then join this Zoom discussion. Registration required for the discussion here.

Friday, August 7

12:30PM Boston Pubic Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. Beginning July 10, all concerts in the series will be streamed LIVE from the courtyard to the BPL’s YouTube channel on Fridays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Find additional details about the artists at bit.ly/BPLSummerConcerts. August 7: Colombian guitarist, composer, and songwriter Santiago Barragán studied jazz at the Conservatory of Nancy, France and at Berklee College of Music. His influences include jazz, classical, rock, pop, and Latin music. His light touch and lyrical phrasing highlight his technical qualities as a Latin musician, see additional details here.

