Daily Briefs

Tuesday’s Brief: North Washington Street Bridge Construction Continues, Local Universities Turn to Hotels for Help with Social Distancing

Posted on Author Katie BabbComment(0)

Today is Tuesday, August 4 and as Universities look to their own reopening plans for this fall, they turn to local hotels to help them maintain social distancing, read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Notable News:

The end of the old Charlestown Bridge, once a key El link

As construction on the old Charlestown Bridge/North Washington Street Bridge continues, locals report on the progress and reminisce on its history, read more on Universal Hub.

Full Moon Over the Harbor:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Thursday, August 6

1:30PM Government Center Tree Removal Hearing. The Boston Parks and Recreation Department will hold a virtual public hearing at 1:30 p.m. on a request to remove eight public shade trees at 15 – 55 Sudbury Street near the Government Center Garage, see additional details here.

7:00PM Kanopy Movie Club: “Zodiac”. Kanopy Movie Club:Zodiac (2007, Rated R); 7-8PM; Ages 18+A chilling crime thriller based on the Robert Graysmith books about the real-life notorious Zodiac, a serial killer who terrorized San Francisco with a string of seemingly random murders during the 1960s and 1970s. Zodiac features an all-star cast, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. Watch the film in advance on Kanopy with your BPL library card or e-Card at boston.kanopy.com/video/zodiac-0, then join this Zoom discussion. Registration required for the discussion here.

Friday, August 7

12:30PM Boston Pubic Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. Beginning July 10, all concerts in the series will be streamed LIVE from the courtyard to the BPL’s YouTube channel on Fridays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Find additional details about the artists at bit.ly/BPLSummerConcerts. August 7: Colombian guitarist, composer, and songwriter Santiago Barragán studied jazz at the Conservatory of Nancy, France and at Berklee College of Music. His influences include jazz, classical, rock, pop, and Latin music. His light touch and lyrical phrasing highlight his technical qualities as a Latin musician, see additional details here.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Event Notices

Annual Residents’ Association Party Oct. 30

Posted on Author NEWRA

Come celebrate autumn with the North End / Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) on Wednesday, October 30 at 6 p.m. at the Pilot House. Curious about how to get involved with your neighborhood? Come and find out about NEWRA. Non-members, friends and neighbors welcome. See the full event notice below.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Neighborhood Photo of the Day: Archaeological Dig at Clough House

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Rev. Steve Ayres of Old North Church shares this photo as the archaeological dig begins behind the 1715 Clough House. They hope to find artifacts and features associated with those who have occupied the house over the past 300 years. “Joshua had an easier time with the walls of Jericho!” he quips. Follow the dig Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Commentaries

Downtown View: Christmas Thanks

Posted on Author Karen Cord Taylor

A tree is being cut down today in Nova Scotia with great fanfare. Soon it will travel by flat-bed truck to the Boston Common, where it will be erected, decorated and loved. Similar trees have occupied the Common or the Pru yearly since 1971. A tribute to Americans’ Christian holiday, the tree’s journey is mostly Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply