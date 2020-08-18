Tuesday’s Brief: Large Gathering Shut Down at Encore, NEMPAC Virtual Family Bingo, Rental Assistance & Evictions Hearing, Wharf District Council Meeting

Today is Tuesday, August 18 and starting this week the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting milling and paving at various intersections along Atlantic Avenue from High Street to Mercantile Street and on Surface Road from Clinton Street to Oliver Street in Boston, continue reading.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

NEMPAC Virtual Family Bingo – Drawing the Winners! Throughout the summer, NEMPAC has been running a family BINGO game to fuel artistic growth and inspire creativity at home during these uncertain times. For each row of arts challenges completed, NEMPAC students received one entry into a drawing for three free private music lessons in fall 2020. Now, it’s time to announce the winners; see additional details here.

10:00AM Hearing to discuss supporting tenants facing evictions & creating temporary rental assistance. The Committee on Housing and Community Development will hold a virtual hearing on two dockets: Docket #0218 – Order for a hearing to discuss ways to support tenants facing eviction and displacement and Docket #0587 – Order for a hearing regarding the creation of temporary rental assistance to support residents impacted by COVID-19. Please email juan.lopez@boston.gov for the Zoom link. A comprehensive list of ways to view and participate in this hearing will be posted on line prior to the start of the hearing at boston.gov/city-council-tv.

5:00PM Wharf District Council August Meeting. The Wharf District Council will host their August meeting on Tuesday, August 18 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. virtually on Zoom. See the full agenda and Zoom login information posted here.

Notable News:

A large party of over 30 people including a DJ was shut down by state police over the weekend in one of the private suites at Encore Boston Harbor, read more on NBC Boston.

Wednesday, August 19

7:00PM Old North Speaker Series: For the Common Benefit of the Place: Black Freedom in Early Boston. Mr. Goldfeld will give an illustrated presentation on Boston’s African-American community in the 1600s. He will speak about life for Boston’s earliest black residents, offering glimpses of free Black Bostonians as well as efforts to control them by law throughout Massachusetts, see additional details here.

7:00PM Virtual Tour: East Boston Evolutions. Join Friends of the Boston Harborwalk’s Steve Landrigan on Wednesday, August 19 at 7 p.m. for a webinar on East Boston Evolutions, which will focus on the ongoing transformation of a small stretch of the East Boston waterfront that was among the earliest to be industrialized, see additional details here.

Thursday, August 20

3:30PM Hearing on Equitable Regulation of the Cannabis Industry. The Committee will hold a hearing on ordinance amending CBC Chapter 8-13, equitable regulation of the cannabis industry in the city of Boston. Written comments may be sent to the Committee or staff email at ccc.go@boston.gov or christine.odonnell@boston.gov.

7:00PM Leventhal Map Center and BPL Special Collections Trivia Night. The Leventhal Map & Education Center and the Department of Special Collections at the Boston Public Library invite you our first-ever jointly sponsored trivia night, where we challenge you to discover the collections of the Boston Public Library and learn more about the history of the city of Boston. Registration is encouraged but not required. You may participate individually or as a member of a team. Teams are responsible for their own coordination over chat or phone in answering and submitting questions, see additional details here.

