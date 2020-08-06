Thursday’s Brief: Tree Removal Hearing, Kanopy Movie Club, Project of the Year

Today is Thursday, August 6 and local comedy writer Ben Alper says, “The Bobby Orr statue outside TD Garden has been moved to avoid construction work. Until work is complete, it will be nursing a beer across the street at Sullivan’s Tap.”

1:30PM Government Center Tree Removal Hearing. The Boston Parks and Recreation Department will hold a virtual public hearing at 1:30 p.m. on a request to remove eight public shade trees at 15 – 55 Sudbury Street near the Government Center Garage, see additional details here.

7:00PM Kanopy Movie Club: Zodiac. Kanopy Movie Club:Zodiac (2007, Rated R); 7-8PM; Ages 18+A chilling crime thriller based on the Robert Graysmith books about the real-life notorious Zodiac, a serial killer who terrorized San Francisco with a string of seemingly random murders during the 1960s and 1970s. Zodiac features an all-star cast, including Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. Watch the film in advance on Kanopy with your BPL library card or e-Card at boston.kanopy.com/video/zodiac-0, then join this Zoom discussion. Registration required for the discussion here.

North Square Renovation – Project of the Year:

Congrats to PWD Engineers Joe Fleury, Zach Wassmouth, and the entire Engineering Team for winning the @APWATWEETS 2020 Project of the Year for the total renovation of #NorthSquare in the #NorthEnd. This was a collaborative effort between PWD, @ArtsinBoston and @AandJ_AandD. pic.twitter.com/EnIycddTPU — Boston Public Works (@BostonPWD) August 5, 2020

Friday, August 7

12:30PM Boston Public Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. Beginning July 10, all concerts in the series will be streamed LIVE from the courtyard to the BPL’s YouTube channel on Fridays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Find additional details about the artists at bit.ly/BPLSummerConcerts. August 7: Colombian guitarist, composer, and songwriter Santiago Barragán studied jazz at the Conservatory of Nancy, France and at Berklee College of Music. His influences include jazz, classical, rock, pop, and Latin music. His light touch and lyrical phrasing highlight his technical qualities as a Latin musician, see additional details here.

Saturday, August 8

Pop-Up Opera Visits the Streets of Charlestown! NEMPAC Opera Project 2020 | Pop-Up Opera RETURNS to the Streets of Boston’s North End and, for the first time, visits Charlestown, MA! Singers will take to parks, balconies, and monuments all over these neighborhoods to perform highlights of “The Barber of Seville” in a reimagined Pop-Up format, see additional details here.

11:00AM Cardio by TRILLFIT. Join TRILLFIT for cardio on the Greenway at Rowes Wharf Lawn, see additional details here.

1:45PM NEMPAC Opera from the Balcony. The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) has announced the continuation of “The Joy of Music,” a socially distanced concert series, in collaboration with Tresca, every Saturday afternoon, see additional details here.

