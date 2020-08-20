Thursday’s Brief: Students Now Required to Get Flu Shot, Cannabis Industry Regulation Hearing, Trivia Night

Today is Thursday, August 20 and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department reports it is attempting to rid the Public Garden Lagoon of toxic grossness that has several residents complaining about dead ducks, read more on Universal Hub.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

3:30PM Hearing on Equitable Regulation of the Cannabis Industry. The Committee will hold a hearing on ordinance amending CBC Chapter 8-13, equitable regulation of the cannabis industry in the city of Boston. Written comments may be sent to the Committee or staff email at ccc.go@boston.gov or christine.odonnell@boston.gov.

7:00PM Leventhal Map Center and BPL Special Collections Trivia Night. The Leventhal Map & Education Center and the Department of Special Collections at the Boston Public Library invite you our first-ever jointly sponsored trivia night, where we challenge you to discover the collections of the Boston Public Library and learn more about the history of the city of Boston. Registration is encouraged but not required. You may participate individually or as a member of a team. Teams are responsible for their own coordination over chat or phone in answering and submitting questions, see additional details here.

Notable News:

The Department of Public Health announced yesterday that all students in Massachusetts schools from child care through colleges will be required to get flu shots before being allowed to enroll, read more on WCVB.com.

Morning Walks in the North End:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Friday, August 21

9:00AM Hearing Regarding the 2020 Census, and the Impact of COVID-19. Docket #0280: Order for a hearing to discuss ways to promote a complete and accurate count for the 2020 census in the City of Boston. Docket #0685: Order for a hearing to discuss and address the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Boston’s low 2020 census response rates and what plans are in place or being formed to improve them moving forward. Written testimony may be sent to the Committee or staff email at ccc.census@boston.gov or shane.pac@boston.gov and will be made a part of the record and available to all Councilors. Members of the public wishing to testify virtually via videoconference should email the staff contact for a link and instructions to do so.

12:30PM Boston Public Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. As is now tradition, the iconic courtyard of the BPL’s Central Library in Copley Square will fill with music during Friday afternoons in the summertime. Amid COVID-19 restrictions, however, the 2020 summer concerts may only be attended virtually. August 21: Saxophonist Seychelle Dunn-Corbin and flutist Adrienne Baker are NorthStar Duo. Passionate about works for winds and accessibility to audiences and musicians alike, they create new contemporary music and champion works by women and people of color, including African American spirituals, see additional details here.

1:00PM Hearing on the epidemic of violence against transgender & gender non-conforming people. The Committee on Civil Rights will hold a hearing on Docket #0795, order for a hearing regarding the epidemic of violence against transgender and gender non-conforming people. The Chair of the Committee is Councilor Julia Mejia and the sponsors of the docket are Councilors Elizabeth Breadon and Julia Mejia, see additional details here.

Saturday, August 22

Last day to register to vote! The last day to register to vote is Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Register in person at the Election Department in City Hall in room 241, by mail, online, or through the Registry of Motor Vehicles, see additional details here.

9:00AM Labyrinth Walking: Connection Between Movement and Wisdom. In our third session Kristin Asadourian, founder of KA Coach will share about the conscious connection between mind and body and how meditative walking can retrain the mind to focus on inner wisdom, see additional details here.

11:00AM “Fight the Power” Boxing Bootcamp by TRILLFIT. Join TRILLFIGHT for a boxing bootcamp, part of the Greenway’s 2020 Summer Fitness Series, see additional details here.

1:45PM NEMPAC Opera from the Balcony. The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) has announced the continuation of “The Joy of Music,” a socially distanced concert series, in collaboration with Tresca, every Saturday afternoon, see additional details here.

