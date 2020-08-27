Thursday’s Brief: Marathon Virtual Experience Launches, Saint Anthony’s Feast Online Celebration, Charlestown Open Office Hours, Our Harbor Our Home

Today is Thursday, August 27 and hurricane Laura has gained strength by nearly 87% in power over the course of the last 24 hours making it extremely dangerous, read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Saint Anthony’s Feast Online Celebration. The North End feasts were cancelled this year due to COVID-19, and as a result, many societies are coming up with creative ways to celebrate virtually or in smaller groups. The Saint Anthony’s Society will hold their online celebration over the last weekend of August, see additional details here.

6:00PM PLAN: Charlestown Open Office Hours. Members of the PLAN: Charlestown team will be available for open office hours for residents and stakeholders to (re)connect with the team, learn more about the planning initiative and next steps, and share your ideas and priorities, see additional details here.

6:30PM Boston Harbor Now Presents Our Harbor, Our Home A Celebration of Our Waterfront and Islands. Join Boston Harbor Now for our inaugural virtual event, “Our Harbor, Our Home, A Celebration of Our Waterfront and Islands.” We’ll transport you from your living room right to our waterfront while you enjoy an inspiring program highlighting the importance and beauty of Boston’s harbor, waterfront, and islands, see additional details here.

Notable News:

The Boston Marathon virtual experience mobile app is scheduled to launch today to those who registered according to the BAA after the marathon that was rescheduled for September was ultimately cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic, read more on NBC Boston.

New Mural Entering North End:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Friday, August 28

12:30PM Boston Public Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. The Boston Public Library (BPL)’s Concerts in the Courtyard Summer Series returns to fill the iconic courtyard of the BPL’s Central Library in Copley Square with music during Friday afternoons in the summer. Amid COVID-19 restrictions, however, the 2020 summer concerts may only be attended virtually. This week’s performance is by Ken Field & Blake Newman, see additional details here.

Saturday, August 29

11:00AM Cardio by TRILLFIT. Join TRILLFIT for cardio on the Greenway, see additional details here.

12:00PM Live-Streamed Mass for Feast of Saint Anthony. As part of the virtual celebration of the Feast of Saint Anthony, a Mass will be live-streamed from St. Leonard’s Church, see additional details here.

1:45PM NEMPAC Opera from the Balcony. The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) has announced the continuation of “The Joy of Music,” a socially distanced concert series, in collaboration with Tresca, every Saturday afternoon, see additional details here.

