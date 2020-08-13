Thursday’s Brief: COVID-19 Tuition Insurance, NEMPAC Director’s Roundtable, NEWRA August Meeting

Today is Thursday, August 13 and a Boston-based company is urging students and parents to purchase a tuition insurance reimbursement policy given the uncertain future of COVID-19, read more on WHDH.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

5:30PM NEMPAC Ask An Expert Series – This is How We Do It Director’s Roundtable. Join us for this informative roundtable as we invite accomplished directors to speak about their creative processes. We will explore the genesis of a show from start to completion, including what directors are looking forward in the casting process and how to manage difficult relationships and ensure the best collaboration with designers and other artists, see additional details here.

7:00PM NEWRA August Meeting. The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association will hold their August meeting via Zoom. Join the Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85148024878, see additional details and the agenda here.

Summer in the North End:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Friday, August 14

Fisherman’s Feast 2020. The Fisherman’s Feast would have taken place this weekend, August 13-16, 2020, in the streets of the North End. As with all of the feasts, the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled the 110th annual street festival. La Madonna del Soccorso di Sciacca Society has arranged for commemoration in Boston’s North End, including several virtual events., see additional details here.

12:30PM Boston Public Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. Beginning July 10, all concerts in the series will be streamed LIVE from the courtyard to the BPL’s YouTube channel on Fridays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. August 14: In FauxMenco, Catherine Capozzi and Rafi Sofer translate their loud and adventurous electric guitar worlds to nylon-string guitars. Drawing from rock, classical, flamenco, surf, gypsy, and the ambiance of time and space, FauxMenco strives to create exciting guitar dreamscapes that are propulsive and timeless, see additional details here.

6:00PM NEMPAC Open Mic Night. North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) hosts a free weekly virtual event on Fridays featuring musicians of all levels locally and across the world! Watch in the audience or sign up to perform by emailing ameek@nempacboston.org by Wednesday, August 12th at 5 p.m., see additional details here.

Saturday, August 15

Fisherman’s Feast 2020. The Fisherman’s Feast would have taken place this weekend, August 13-16, 2020, in the streets of the North End. As with all of the feasts, the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled the 110th annual street festival. La Madonna del Soccorso di Sciacca Society has arranged for commemoration in Boston’s North End, including several virtual events., see additional details here.

1:45PM NEMPAC Opera from the Balcony. The North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) has announced the continuation of “The Joy of Music,” a socially distanced concert series, in collaboration with Tresca, every Saturday afternoon, see additional details here.

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below.