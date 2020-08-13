Arts & Culture Food & Drink

Taste of the North End: Virtual Chef’s Table Sept. 9

The 27th annual Taste of the North End (TONE) will be held virtually this year on Wednesday, September 9, beginning at 7 p.m.

While the ongoing pandemic will not allow for community members and businesses to gather at the Steriti Rink as in years past, the Taste of the North End will continue this year in a new form.

In 2018, when “COVID-19” and “social distancing” were not in anyone’s daily vocabulary, over 800 patrons came out to the 25th Taste of the North End at the Steriti Memorial Rink.

The 2020 live virtual event will give guests a personal introduction to some of the North End’s highly acclaimed chefs and show them at work as they prepare (and share) some of their favorite recipes. Attendees will also have an opportunity to connect with the chefs and ask questions at the conclusion of the cooking demonstration.

To commemorate the night, ticket purchases will include Taste of the North End memorabilia. Three ticket levels are available, each giving access to the Zoom event and takeaways:

  • Tier 1 − $25.00: Admission to Zoom presentation and engraved cooking spoon
  • Tier 2 − $50.00: Admission to Zoom presentation with engraved cooking spoon and TOTNE apron
  • Tier 3 − $100.00: Admission to Zoom presentation with engraved cooking spoon, TOTNE apron and North End restaurant gift card (valued at $25.00)

The evening benefits several local non-profit organizations, schools, and senior programs, including North End Waterfront (NEW) Health, the Eliot School, St. John School, North End Against Drugs (NEAD), North End Athletic Association (NEAA), and North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC).
 
Due to the immense challenges our longstanding restaurant partners have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, a portion of this year’s ticket, raffle, and auction proceeds will support our local restaurateurs as they safely reopen, covering critical costs including bringing staff back to work, PPE and cleaning supplies.

Purchase tickets at https://totne2020.brownpapertickets.com. Read more at totne.org.

Related Articles
Featured Food & Drink

Photo Gallery: 2017 Taste of the North End – All Restaurants!

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Following up on our highlights post from the 24th Annual Taste of the North End, enjoy browsing through this extensive photo gallery featuring all the restaurants, vendors and award recipients from the massive charity event held on April 28, 2017. Over 40 North End restaurants, pastry shops and vendors brought their world famous cuisine and beverages. Read More…

Daily Briefs

Friday’s Briefing: Hidden Homes, Love Your Block, Taste of the North End!

Posted on Author Conor Finley

What you should know for Friday & the Weekend! Events for Friday, April 28th 6:00pm Taste of the North End at Steriti Rink, Commercial Street. The 24th Annual Taste of the North End will once again be at the Steriti Rink in the North End starting at 7pm. See www.totne.org for more information and tickets. 6:00pm Read More…

Arts & Culture Community Event Notices

Neighborhood Gearing Up for 26th Annual Taste of the North End

Posted on Author NEW Health

Raffle tickets for gift baskets are now on sale at the North End Waterfront Health Center, 332 Hanover Street, for this year’s Taste of the North End. Each year, health center staff members come together to donate and create lovely baskets in support of this event. Raffle tickets can be purchased outside of the health Read More…

