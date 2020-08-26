Taste of the North End Raffle & Silent Auction Go Virtual

Since the start of the global pandemic caused by COVID-19, virtual events have become a huge part of our new norm. Whether it be catching up with high-risk relatives, having a virtual drink night with friends, or attending one of your favorite annual events via Zoom, we are all well-versed in the convenience and safety factors that come with this new norm.

Now, from the convenience of your own home, you can win amazing prizes as well as help support the community and the restaurants that have been pivotal to the success of Taste of the North End so many times in the past.

Chef Jose Duarte owner of Taranta and Tambo 22 preparing his TOTNE dish

To do this, purchase tickets to the virtual event, which will give you access to our Virtual Chef’s Table, as well as Taste of the North End memorabilia.

Purchase chances to win some of our amazing raffle baskets generously donated by North End Waterfront Health staff. Bid for a chance to take home some incredible photographs donated by Matt Conti, collectible sports memorabilia, and various experience packages.

1 of 11 baskets available for this year’s Taste of the North End raffle.

A photograph by Matt Conti available to bid on in the silent auction.

A signed picture of Jaylen Brown available to bid on in the silent auction.

All links are live; so you can purchase raffle tickets and check out the silent auction now!

Proceeds from the event, raffle ticket purchases, and silent auction bids will benefit several local non-profit organizations, schools, and senior programs, including North End Waterfront Health, the Eliot School, St. John School, North End Against Drugs, North End Athletic Association, and North End Music and Performing Arts Center.

Due to the immense challenges our longstanding restaurant partners have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, a portion of this year’s ticket, raffle, and auction proceeds will support our local restaurateurs as they safely reopen, covering critical costs including bringing staff back to work, PPE, and cleaning supplies.

We look forward to seeing you on September 9th from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the first ever Virtual Taste of the North End!