Suspect Arrested for Smashing Window at Urban Cycles Bike Shop

Urban Cycles / AdvenTours on Atlantic Avenue had their window smashed when a test rider took a bike, caused an altercation, and then came back to throw pavers at the shop.
Boston Police responded at approximately 10:30 am on Friday morning and arrested Jared Collette, 25, near City Hall Plaza, after he allegedly kicked and spit on them. Collette is charged with unarmed robbery, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and malicious destruction of property.
Urban Cycles tells the story and caught the scene on video, shown below.