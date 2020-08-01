Police & Fire

Suspect Arrested for Smashing Window at Urban Cycles Bike Shop

Posted on Author Matt ContiComment(0)

Urban Cycles / AdvenTours on Atlantic Avenue had their window smashed when a test rider took a bike, caused an altercation, and then came back to throw pavers at the shop.

Boston Police responded at approximately 10:30 am on Friday morning and arrested Jared Collette, 25, near City Hall Plaza, after he allegedly kicked and spit on them. Collette is charged with unarmed robbery, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and malicious destruction of property.

Urban Cycles tells the story and caught the scene on video, shown below.

