Suspect Arrested for Smashing Window at Urban Cycles Bike Shop

Urban Cycles / AdvenTours on Atlantic Avenue had their window smashed when a test rider took a bike, caused an altercation, and then came back to throw pavers at the shop.

Boston Police responded at approximately 10:30 am on Friday morning and arrested Jared Collette, 25, near City Hall Plaza, after he allegedly kicked and spit on them. Collette is charged with unarmed robbery, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and malicious destruction of property.

Urban Cycles tells the story and caught the scene on video, shown below.

Warning for our friends at Boston bike shops. Kid just came in and wanted to test ride a bike, told him we needed ID & cc. He walked right out of shop with our bike. Mechanic caught him and got the bike. Kid came back and threw 3 pavers through our glass. pic.twitter.com/6XZ9LlKbaz — Urban Cycles (@UrbanAdvenTours) July 31, 2020