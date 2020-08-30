Arts & Culture Featured

St. Anthony’s Society Marks 101st Feast in Pandemic Year

Posted on Author Matt ContiComment(0)

The 101st St. Anthony’s Feast was mostly a virtual affair this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the society hosted a series of videos and tributes on their website, YouTube and Facebook pages. On Feast Sunday, a group of members showed up for lunch and posed outside for a pandemic group photo shown above.

The St. Anthony’s chapel on Endicott St. was open for the weekend for individual devotions. Shown here are Michael Bonetti of the St. Anthony’s Society and Michele Tirella of the St. Lucy’s Society.

An unofficial rolling parade with St. Anthony and St. Lucy was seen earlier in the weekend with figurines on the back of a truck that drove through Boston’s North End streets.

