Social Highlights This Week: Summer in the City & Sugary Treats

View this post on Instagram

Good morning 💕 Boston is such a walking friendly city… these ducks know it 🤣 . They made our day as we run into them in the Boston Common, just outside our hotel. . Following the red bricks of the Freedom Trail, we dove into history! It’s such a fun and free outdoor social distancing activity. . 🏠 On the 2.5-mile-long path we enjoyed little Italy (pic 2️⃣) and we also pass the Paul Revere House (pic 3️⃣) on North Square – c.1680 🇺🇸 . Patriot Paul Revere lived in this colonial home during the American Revolution. Opened to the public in April 1908, it’s one of the first historic house museums in the United States!!! . And we stayed at @reverehotelboston … it’s a full circle ⭕️ – – – Si può esplorare Boston camminando … queste oche lo sanno 🤣 . Ci hanno subito resi felici come lie abbiamo viste nel parco Boston Common, appena usciti dall’albergo. . Seguendo i mattoni rossi della Freedom Trail, ci siamo immersi nella storia! È la perfetta attività da fare gratuitamente e all’aperto… divertendosi rispettando la distanza sociale. . 🏠 Sul sentiero di cm 4km, ci siamo goditi la vista di little Italy (foto 2️⃣) e siamo anche passati accanto alla casa di Paul Revere (foto 3️⃣) su North Square – risalente al 1680 circa 🇺🇸 . Il patriota Paul Revere visse in questa casa coloniale durante la Rivoluzione Americana. Aperta al publico ad aprile del 1908, fu una delle prime case museo degli Stati United!!! . E noi abbiamo soggiornato al Revere Hotel di Boston – il cerchio si è chiuso ⭕️ • • • #freedomtrail #travel #boston #cornersofboston #bostondotcom #berevered #igersboston #ignewengland #northendboston