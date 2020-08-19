Social Highlights This Week: Flowers & Fountains; Views of the Zakim

View this post on Instagram

St. Stephen's Church, Boston's only surviving church by Charles Bulfinch. Originally built as a Congregational church, then quickly a Unitarian church. Since the 1860s a Catholic Church. In the 1960s Cardinal Cushing was responsible for the restoration to the age of Bulfinch. Built in 1804.