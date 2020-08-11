Register to Vote by Aug. 22; Early Voting & Mail-In Ballots Available for 2020 Elections

The Massachusetts State Primary is Tuesday, September 1, 2020. This year, in addition to early voting, which allows for more flexibility in getting to the polls and less crowds at polling locations, individuals can also choose to vote-by-mail. Here are all the ways to make sure your vote counts on Election Day.

Register to Vote!

The last day to register to vote is Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Register in person at the Election Department in City Hall in room 241, by mail, online, or through the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

Vote-By-Mail

All registered voters have received a vote-by-mail application in their mail boxes during the week of July 20, 2020. If you did not receive one or can’t find it, you can request a new application.

To receive a ballot, voters must first complete, sign, and return the prepaid postcard application to the Election Department by August 26, 2020 for the State Primary. Voters may request a ballot using the vote-by-mail application for the September 1, 2020 State Primary, November 3, 2020 State Election, or all 2020 elections. Voters may also request ballots in Spanish, Chinese and Vietnamese.

Upon receiving your ballot, return it by mail using the prepaid envelope, at an early voting location, or using the Election Department dropbox located on the third floor of City Hall. City Hall is currently open to the public on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Early Voting

Individuals can vote during the early voting period from Saturday, August 22 through Friday, August 28, 2020. Registered voters can vote at any of the early voting sites. No excuse is required to vote early.

Boston City Hall is the closest early voting polling location to the North End and Waterfront. City Hall will be open for voting Monday, Wednesday, Friday, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Tuesday, Thursday from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

See all early voting locations and hours.

Absentee Voting

Absentee voting in person is available until August 31, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Elections Department in City Hall. To qualify to vote absentee, registered voters must be absent from the City on Election Day, must have a religious belief that prevents them from going inside of a polling location, or have a physical disability that prevents them from going to a polling location.

The application to request an absentee ballot can be completed by mail or in person at the Election Department in City Hall. Learn more about absentee voting.

Election Day

The State Primary election includes the following races: Senator in Congress, Representative in Congress, Governor’s Council, State Senate, State Representative, and Register of Probate.

Polling locations will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

Due to COVID-19, all poll workers will receive face shields, face masks, gloves, disinfectant wipes, disinfectant spray, and hand sanitizer. Cleaning will take place at each site every two to three hours. Voters waiting in line will be instructed to stand 6 feet away from others and wear a face covering.

These are the polling locations serving most North End / Waterfront residents:

Christopher Columbus Apartments, 145 Commercial Street (Precinct 1)

Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennett Street (Precincts 2 & 3)

Casa Maria Apartments, 130 Endicott St. (Precinct 4, formerly was 41 N. Margin St. – KoC)

Harbor Towers / Rowes Wharf / Downtown (Precinct 6) votes at City Hall

Not sure which precinct you’re in? Enter your street address here to find out!

More information about elections and voting can be found on the City’s website.