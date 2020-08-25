Community Featured

Reader Poll: How Will You Vote This Election Season?

Posted on Author Amanda StollComment(0)

The Massachusetts State Primary is coming up next week with voters taking to the polls on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. In addition to the traditional trip to your polling location on Election Day, there are several other ways residents can casts their votes this year.

Vote By Mail: Return your ballot application by August 26, 2020. Upon receiving your ballot, return it by mail using the prepaid envelope, at an early voting location, or using the Election Department dropbox located on the third floor of City Hall.

Early Voting: The early voting period for the MA State Primary is August 22 – August 28, 2020. Registered voters can vote at any of the early voting sites. No excuse is required to vote early.

Absentee Voting: Apply for an absentee ballot by August 31, 2020. Upon receiving your ballot, return by mail or in person. Read more about absentee voting.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals may choose to vote by mail rather than venturing out to the polls this year. Others prefer to vote in person, and will put on their masks and hand sanitizer to go to their regular polling site.

How will you vote this election season? Let us know in our poll and share your comments in the section below!

Web polls are unscientific and reflect only those who choose to participate. NorthEndWaterfront.com polls do not have any official significance and are only intended for the interest of our readers.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Community Government

Election Day Scenes From the North End

Posted on Author Conor Finley

All three polling locations in the North End were packed the morning of the Boston Mayoral Election. Voters were waiting in line by 7am, right at the start of the election doors opening. Sign holders and supporters gathered their winter jackets, hats, and coffee mugs awaiting the warm sun to rise. If you haven’t already Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community Featured

Some Executive Term Limits Extended via By-Laws Vote at Residents Association

Posted on Author Matt Conti

At its September 2017 meeting, North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) voted to its extend term limits from two to four years for officers other than President, a compromise from the original proposal of removing them entirely. NEWRA’s Presidential term will still be limited to two years. The By-Laws amendment comes a month before the NEWRA Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community Featured

Reader Poll: Do You Support a Ferris Wheel on Long Wharf?

Posted on Author Amanda Stoll

Boston Freedom Wheel, LLC. is proposing a 200-foot “observation wheel” at the end of Long Wharf on the Boston Harbor watersheet. The plans would include two, 2-story cafe buildings and outdoor seating for 700 people, covering a total of 34,000 square feet and operating year-round. The company has said they will look to partner with Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply