Reader Poll: How Will You Vote This Election Season?

The Massachusetts State Primary is coming up next week with voters taking to the polls on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. In addition to the traditional trip to your polling location on Election Day, there are several other ways residents can casts their votes this year.

Vote By Mail: Return your ballot application by August 26, 2020. Upon receiving your ballot, return it by mail using the prepaid envelope, at an early voting location, or using the Election Department dropbox located on the third floor of City Hall.

Early Voting: The early voting period for the MA State Primary is August 22 – August 28, 2020. Registered voters can vote at any of the early voting sites. No excuse is required to vote early.

Absentee Voting: Apply for an absentee ballot by August 31, 2020. Upon receiving your ballot, return by mail or in person. Read more about absentee voting.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals may choose to vote by mail rather than venturing out to the polls this year. Others prefer to vote in person, and will put on their masks and hand sanitizer to go to their regular polling site.

