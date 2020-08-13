Featured Schools

Reader Poll: How Should Schools Operate in the Fall?

Posted on Author Amanda StollComment(0)

The question of how schools will reopen in the fall has been looming over the past few months as the Coronavirus pandemic continues to require restrictions in the City of Boston and across the country.

As of Wednesday, August 12, Boston Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent Brenda Cassellius told the City Council no final decision has been made, though BPS has ruled out all in-person learning. A reopening draft for schools is due to the state on Friday, August 14.

State officials recently released guidelines that link school reopening plans to COVID-19 metrics on a district level. The guidelines suggest Boston would go either fully online or follow a hybrid model.

A town-by-town look at school plans shows many districts are still struggling to decide the best course for their fall reopening.

What are your thoughts? Should schools reopen virtually, or with some type of hybrid model that has students alternating days in the physical classroom? Do you think fully in-person should still be on the table? Vote in our poll and add your comments in the section below!

Web polls are unscientific and reflect only those who choose to participate. NorthEndWaterfront.com polls do not have any official significance and are only intended for the interest of our readers.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Arts & Culture Featured

Aquarium Announces Downsizing Moves

Posted on Author Matt Conti

The New England Aquarium announced a series of budget cuts to preserve resources it believes will help the waterfront institution survive the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. “This was a heartbreaking decision, as it included staff layoffs and furloughs, and every member of our team is fiercely committed to the Aquarium and its mission,” Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community Featured Transportation

Reader Poll: Would a Pay-for-Permit Structure Change the Way You Park?

Posted on Author Amanda Stoll

Boston City Council is considering charging a fee for residential parking in Boston’s neighborhoods. Councilor Michelle Wu suggested a $25 annual fee for a parking sticker. If a household were to get more than one permit, each one would double in price, meaning a second one would cost $50 and so on. Would this fee Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Featured Transportation

Reader Poll: Should Massachusetts Implement Pay-to-Use Lanes to Ease Traffic Congestion?

Posted on Author Amanda Stoll

A recent study by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) declared what many residents already know: traffic is only getting worse in the Commonwealth. The image above shows the estimated commute from the South Shore into Boston on a weekday at 8:30 a.m., with orange and red indicating the severe congestion along I-93. Several suggestions Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply