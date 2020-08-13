Reader Poll: How Should Schools Operate in the Fall?

The question of how schools will reopen in the fall has been looming over the past few months as the Coronavirus pandemic continues to require restrictions in the City of Boston and across the country.

As of Wednesday, August 12, Boston Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent Brenda Cassellius told the City Council no final decision has been made, though BPS has ruled out all in-person learning. A reopening draft for schools is due to the state on Friday, August 14.

State officials recently released guidelines that link school reopening plans to COVID-19 metrics on a district level. The guidelines suggest Boston would go either fully online or follow a hybrid model.

A town-by-town look at school plans shows many districts are still struggling to decide the best course for their fall reopening.

What are your thoughts? Should schools reopen virtually, or with some type of hybrid model that has students alternating days in the physical classroom? Do you think fully in-person should still be on the table? Vote in our poll and add your comments in the section below!

