Featured Government

Proposed Civilian Review Board Would Independently Investigate Police Misconduct Complaints

Posted on Author Alyssa NationsComment(0)

City Councilors Andrea Campbell (District 4) and Ricardo Arroyo (District 5) proposed a civilian review board during the weekly City Council meeting on Wednesday afternoon. If passed, the civilian review board would replace an existing oversight panel that currently operates within the Boston Police Department. The proposed ordinance joins one of many city council proposals to address police reform in the City of Boston.

City Council discussed the creation of a Civilian Review Board to replace an existing oversight panel in the Boston Police Department. Photo by Alyssa Nations.

The civilian review board would have the power to review and investigate police misconduct reports and the Boston Police Department’s internal affairs investigations, as well as subpoena power. It would also have the authority to recommend disciplinary action and changes to the department’s policies, procedures, and practices.

The review board would be allowed to collect and publish data available to the public on a monthly basis. The reports would include information such as police department complaints, actions taken to resolve cases, police stops, arrests, use of force, and demographics of the police department.

Filing complaints would become more accessible, offering ways to file online or in-person.

Under the proposed ordinance, there would be an office created to support the board with resources and staff so that it will “truly be independent from the police department.”

Board members would be appointed by the City Council and the Mayor’s Office.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Commentaries Government

Downtown View: Scandal – City Councilors Took Trips

Posted on Author Karen Cord Taylor

Since this is election week, it seems appropriate to consider recent news about our city councilors. They have enjoyed overseas trips—Israel, Japan, Korea and Taiwan were mentioned. Josh Zakim, Tito Jackson and Tim McCarthy met important local officials in Israel and also had a chance to “bathe in the relaxing and healthy sulfur springs at Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Government

Ed Flynn for District 2 Boston City Council at Ward 3 Candidates Night

Posted on Author Chris Romano

Ed Flynn, running for District 2 City Council, spoke at the Ward 3 Democratic Committee’s Candidates Night on Wednesday, June 21st. Flynn was the first of four District 2 candidates to speak that evening. Flynn, a father of two, has been a resident of South Boston for his whole life. He spends his time as Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Featured Government

Lydia Edwards Wins Election for District 1 City Council Seat Over Stephen Passacantilli

Posted on Author Matt Conti

In a hard fought race for the District 1 City Council seat, East Boston resident Lydia Edwards took the win over Stephen Passacantilli of the North End. Unofficial results show that Edwards won by 730 votes, taking 53% of the votes in the district-wide race where ~13,000 total voted. District 1 includes Charlestown, East Boston and the North Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply