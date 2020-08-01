Proposed Civilian Review Board Would Independently Investigate Police Misconduct Complaints

City Councilors Andrea Campbell (District 4) and Ricardo Arroyo (District 5) proposed a civilian review board during the weekly City Council meeting on Wednesday afternoon. If passed, the civilian review board would replace an existing oversight panel that currently operates within the Boston Police Department. The proposed ordinance joins one of many city council proposals to address police reform in the City of Boston.

City Council discussed the creation of a Civilian Review Board to replace an existing oversight panel in the Boston Police Department. Photo by Alyssa Nations.

The civilian review board would have the power to review and investigate police misconduct reports and the Boston Police Department’s internal affairs investigations, as well as subpoena power. It would also have the authority to recommend disciplinary action and changes to the department’s policies, procedures, and practices.

The review board would be allowed to collect and publish data available to the public on a monthly basis. The reports would include information such as police department complaints, actions taken to resolve cases, police stops, arrests, use of force, and demographics of the police department.

Filing complaints would become more accessible, offering ways to file online or in-person.

Under the proposed ordinance, there would be an office created to support the board with resources and staff so that it will “truly be independent from the police department.”

Board members would be appointed by the City Council and the Mayor’s Office.