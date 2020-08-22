Featured Police & Fire

Police Blotter: Office Building Break-In & Stolen Segway

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.comComment(0)

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Larceny from Building
08/12/20    3:20 p.m.
North Washington Street building manager reports an unknown male suspect broke into the office building. The suspect stole a company check of a tenant business which he made out and attempted to cash at two separate banks. Suspect was confronted by responding officers and will be summoned to court for uttering a false check.

Larceny
08/18/20      5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Prince Street resident reports his Segway Ninebot ES 2 electric scooter and helmet were stolen. Victim stated the segway and helmet were locked up in the back area of the front hallway.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Police & Fire

Police Reports: Stolen Vacuum, Road Rage Leads to Vandalism

Posted on Author Conor Finley

The following incident report is courtesy of District A-1 Boston Police: Larceny in Building 03/29/16  ~  3:00pm – 3:30pm A victim reports that she had a Hoover vacuum delivered to her Tileston Street apartment and an unknown person opened the package and stole the vacuum. Vandalism 03/30/16  ~  10:35pm Victim reports he was at the Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Police & Fire

Weekly Boston Police Log – July 2, 2009

Posted on Author Matt Conti

July 2, 2009 – Weekly Boston Police Journal Log Noted Incidents: B&E Res. 06/27/09 12:55am Fulton st. resident reports unk. person entered through a bedroom window and removed numerous pieces of jewelry and fled the residence. Det’s to follow up incident. Willful & Malicious Destruction of property 06/27/09 2:41am Male suspect arrested inside of a Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community Transportation

“Godmothered” Filming at North Square Continues Feb. 28

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

Due to weather, filming of “Godmothered” for the Disney+ streaming movie service had to be cancelled on February 6 and has been rescheduled for Friday, February 28, 2020. Filming will occur on February 28 at North Square, with prep work taking place on February 26 & 27. North Square past the split to Moon St., Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply