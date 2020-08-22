Police Blotter: Office Building Break-In & Stolen Segway

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Larceny from Building

08/12/20 3:20 p.m.

North Washington Street building manager reports an unknown male suspect broke into the office building. The suspect stole a company check of a tenant business which he made out and attempted to cash at two separate banks. Suspect was confronted by responding officers and will be summoned to court for uttering a false check.

Larceny

08/18/20 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Prince Street resident reports his Segway Ninebot ES 2 electric scooter and helmet were stolen. Victim stated the segway and helmet were locked up in the back area of the front hallway.