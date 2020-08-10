Police Blotter: Attempted Sexual Assault, Motor Vehicle Breaking & Entering

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Attempted Sexual Assault

08/02/20 2:00 a.m.

Female victim reports she was walking home from a friend’s house when she was approached by a male who began talking with her. Victim further stated when they reached North Square the male suspect knocked her down and sat on top of her and ripped her shirt and pants. The victim started screaming and the suspect ran from the scene. Sexual Assault unit investigating the incident.

Breaking & Entering—Motor Vehicle

08/02/20 4:42 a.m.

Male suspect was observed by a resident breaking into a 2014 Jeep Wrangler in front of a Commercial Street building. Witness informed responding officers that the suspect fled on foot, but left his backpack containing stolen items from the vehicle. Vehicle owner unable to be located at this time; backpack and property logged into the property locker.