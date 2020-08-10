Featured Police & Fire

Police Blotter: Attempted Sexual Assault, Motor Vehicle Breaking & Entering

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.comComment(0)

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Attempted Sexual Assault
08/02/20         2:00 a.m.
Female victim reports she was walking home from a friend’s house when she was approached by a male who began talking with her. Victim further stated when they reached North Square the male suspect knocked her down and sat on top of her and ripped her shirt and pants. The victim started screaming and the suspect ran from the scene. Sexual Assault unit investigating the incident.

Breaking & Entering—Motor Vehicle
08/02/20        4:42 a.m.
 Male suspect was observed by a resident breaking into a 2014 Jeep Wrangler in front of a Commercial Street building. Witness informed responding officers that the suspect fled on foot, but left his backpack containing stolen items from the vehicle. Vehicle owner unable to be located at this time; backpack and property logged into the property locker. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Police & Fire

Weekly North End Police Blotter

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Breaking & Entering – Residential 01/12/10          8:00pm-9:45pm Victim reports an unknown person entered the apartment on Fulton St. and removed a  TV, 2 laptops and a Playstation machine. No sign of forced entry. Larceny in a Building 01/13/10          9:50pm Victim reports she left her cell phone on the counter of a Hanover St. store, while Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Featured Transportation

Information Regarding North End Concerns on Connect Historic Boston (Cycle Track) Project

Posted on Author NorthEndWaterfront.com

The following information was submitted by Kay Barned-Smith, CCM, AIA, Public Works Construction Management and Connect Historic Boston Project Manager.  Please note there is a North End Construction Update meeting scheduled for June 15, 2017, 6:00 p.m. at the Nazzaro Center, 30 N. Bennet Street. See the flyer. INFORMATION RE: NORTH END CONCERNS In response to a number Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Community Featured Transportation

North Square Construction to Resume in Spring 2019

Posted on Author Matt Conti

With most of the sidewalk and cobblestone work completed, construction work in North Square is wrapping up for the season. Boston Public Works and their contractor plan to be back in May 2019 to complete the central gathering area, the sidewalks at the top of the square and the intersection at Garden Court and Moon Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply