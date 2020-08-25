Obituary: Cindy Lea Colafella (Hansen) of Boston’s North End & St. John’s School

Cindy Lea Colafella (Hansen) born November 27, 1949 passed away on August 22nd, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis at the age of 70.

Cindy was the daughter of the late Barbara Ellen (Merry) and Richard Hansen. She was the most devoted wife of 41 years to her husband Giuseppe “Gino” Colafella. Mother of Shauna Elizabeth DeMarco (Colafella) and her husband Luigi DeMarco of Boston and her son Vincent Joseph Colafella of Boston. Cindy was the beloved Nana to her cherished grandchildren, Victoria Merry DeMarco and Gianluca Antonio DeMarco, whom she loved more than anything.

Cindy moved to Boston at the age of 18 from Illinois where she grew up. She worked at John Hancock for many years. She married her husband Gino in 1979 and just recently celebrated 41 years of marriage. She taught art at Saint John’s School in Boston’s North End where she touched many lives.

Cindy loved spending time reading, gardening, drawing, doing photography, traveling, being with her little Yorkie Bruschi and spending time with her family and friends near and far. She loved visiting with her Late Aunt, Virginia (Merry) Carr and her Uncle Arthur Carr and their families, her brother in law Nicola (Nicky) Colafella and her beloved Kelly Family, as well as many other family and friends. She was happiest when surrounded by her grandchildren, whom she gave the world to. She was the most loving wife, mother, nana, mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, godmother, mentor and friend.

Cindy also leaves behind her siblings, Richard Hansen ( the late Darlene), Lesley Oran (Michael), Jennifer Hansen (Steve) and Stephanie Hansen, all of the Midwest as well as many sister and brother-in-laws in Italy, France, and Australia. She is also survived by so many special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Cindy touched the lives of everyone who had the pleasure to know her. She was the strength of the family, the greatest friend, and most loving and devoted wife, mother and nana, and will be missed by all who had the chance to have her in their lives.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, August 26th beginning at 8:30am in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30am.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Cindy’s memory may be made to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 101A 1st Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.