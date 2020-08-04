North End / Waterfront Real Estate Sales For July 2020

Check out the residential closings in the North End / Waterfront area during the month of July 2020.
|Selling Price
|Address
|Square Feet
|$/SF
|Beds
|Baths
|One Bedrooms:
|$368,649
|44 Prince St. #212
|692
|$533
|1
|1f 0h
|$470,000
|464 Hanover St. #5A
|500
|$940
|1
|1f 0h
|$480,000
|69 North Margin Street #4
|506
|$949
|1
|1f 0h
|$535,000
|454 Hanover St. #6
|550
|$973
|1
|1f 0h
|$647,000
|85 E. India Row #29A
|762
|$849
|1
|1f 0h
|$675,000
|56 Prince St. #2
|704
|$959
|1
|1f 0h
|$840,000
|357 Commercial St. #209
|740
|$1,135
|1
|1f 0h
|$1,050,000
|100 Lovejoy Wharf #3K
|1,114
|$943
|1
|1f 1h
|$1,163,000
|100 Lovejoy Wharf #3F
|1,143
|$1,018
|1
|1f 1h
|Two Bedrooms:
|$645,200
|76-78 N Margin St. #4
|647
|$997
|2
|1f 0h
|$675,000
|56 Prince St. #2
|795
|$849
|2
|1f 0h
|$740,000
|52 Cooper St. #9
|726
|$1,019
|2
|1f 0h
|$755,000
|121 Fulton St. #5
|830
|$910
|2
|1f 0h
|$778,500
|90 Prince St. #3
|791
|$984
|2
|1f 0h
|$800,000
|406 Commercial St. #1
|1,220
|$490
|2
|1f 0h
|$1,050,000
|357 Commercial St. #609
|1,182
|$888
|2
|2f 0h
|$1,500,000
|343 Commercial St. #501
|1,363
|$1,101
|2
|2f 1h
|$1,800,000
|85 East India Row #6CD
|1,983
|$908
|2
|2f 1h
|Three Bedrooms:
|$930,000
|81 Prince St. #3
|1,049
|$887
|3
|2f 0h
|$1,050,000
|357 Commercial St. #609
|1,244
|$844
|3
|2f 0h
|$1,920,000
|33 Commercial Wharf #33A
|1,902
|$1,009
|3
|2f 0h
|$2,350,000
|343 Commercial St. #304
|1,783
|$1,318
|3
|2f 1h
|$2,565,000
|65 Commercial Wharf #1
|1,943
|$1,320
|3
|2f 0h
|Multi Family:
|$1,375,000
|394 Commercial St.
|1,944
|$707
|3 Units
|$1,835,000
|5 Garden Court St.
|3,748
|$490
|4 Units
|$2,295,000
|11 Bartlett Place
|2,966
|$774
|4 Units
Real estate sales compilation courtesy of CL Waterfront Properties.
