North End / Waterfront Real Estate Sales For July 2020

Check out the residential closings in the North End / Waterfront area during the month of July 2020.

  Selling Price Address Square Feet   $/SF   Beds Baths
 One Bedrooms:          
 $368,649 44 Prince St. #212 692  $533 1 1f 0h
 $470,000 464 Hanover St. #5A 500  $940 1 1f 0h
 $480,000 69 North Margin Street #4 506  $949 1 1f 0h
 $535,000 454 Hanover St. #6 550  $973 1 1f 0h
 $647,000 85 E. India Row #29A 762  $849 1 1f 0h
 $675,000 56 Prince St. #2 704  $959 1 1f 0h
 $840,000 357 Commercial St. #209 740  $1,135 1 1f 0h
 $1,050,000 100 Lovejoy Wharf #3K 1,114  $943 1 1f 1h
 $1,163,000 100 Lovejoy Wharf #3F 1,143  $1,018 1 1f 1h
           
 Two Bedrooms:          
 $645,200 76-78 N Margin St. #4 647  $997 2 1f 0h
 $675,000 56 Prince St. #2 795  $849 2 1f 0h
 $740,000 52 Cooper St. #9 726  $1,019 2 1f 0h
 $755,000 121 Fulton St. #5 830  $910 2 1f 0h
 $778,500 90 Prince St. #3 791  $984 2 1f 0h
 $800,000 406 Commercial St. #1 1,220  $490 2 1f 0h
 $1,050,000 357 Commercial St. #609 1,182  $888 2 2f 0h
 $1,500,000 343 Commercial St. #501 1,363  $1,101 2 2f 1h
 $1,800,000 85 East India Row #6CD 1,983  $908 2 2f 1h
           
 Three Bedrooms:          
 $930,000 81 Prince St. #3 1,049  $887 3 2f 0h
 $1,050,000 357 Commercial St. #609 1,244  $844 3 2f 0h
 $1,920,000 33 Commercial Wharf #33A 1,902  $1,009 3 2f 0h
 $2,350,000 343 Commercial St. #304 1,783  $1,318 3 2f 1h
 $2,565,000 65 Commercial Wharf #1 1,943  $1,320 3 2f 0h
           
 Multi Family:          
 $1,375,000 394 Commercial St. 1,944  $707 3 Units  
 $1,835,000 5 Garden Court St. 3,748  $490 4 Units  
 $2,295,000 11 Bartlett Place 2,966  $774 4 Units  

Real estate sales compilation courtesy of CL Waterfront Properties.

View previous real estate sales.

Leave a Reply